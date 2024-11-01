Game of Thrones fans are in luck, as a film of the franchise is reportedly in the early stages of development at Warner Bros.

George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series is one of the most beloved fantasy tales of the 21st century.

The original HBO series spawned eight seasons, with many hailing the show as one of the best ever

Following the conclusion of the series, spinoff show House of the Dragon appeared on our screens, with another spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to air next year.

However, many fans of the original series are still not content with how it ended.

Although Game of Thrones concluded five years ago now, disappointment at the series’ ending still runs high in many people’s minds.

A film of the series could be key to solving this.

George R.R. Martin previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that the series may need a feature film to conclude it.

“It might need a feature to tie things up,” the author said.

“Something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know.”

Multiple outlets have reported that the film is in its early stages of development, and no writer or cast members have been hired.

