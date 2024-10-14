The prime minister has announced a £1.1 billion deal with Manchester Airport Group to expand London Stansted Airport.

Speaking at the investment at London’s Guildhall, Sir Keir Starmer said funding marks the “first of tens of billions worth of inward investment deals” that will be signed today, adding that Labour is “determined to lead the way on growth”.

Stansted will benefit from an extended main terminal, while hundreds of millions of pounds will be ploughed into improving the current terminal and the rest of the airport.

This means a bigger security hall and a smoother journey for passengers at check-in, security and immigration.

The improvements will expand the terminal by a third, which means more space for both passengers and airlines.

It is expected that another 200 flights a day will be added to the schedule.

Ken O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer of MAG – which owns London Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands Airports, said: “By investing more than £1 billion in Stansted over the next 5 years, we will be able to connect people and businesses in London and the east of England to even more global destinations, while welcoming millions more visitors to the UK.”

More than 5,000 jobs will be created as a result of a five-year, £1.1 billion investment in London Stansted Airport.

