The Labour Party has announced that veteran cards will be added to the list of accepted forms of ID in future elections.

New rules brought in by the Conservative Party, described as gerrymandering by one of their own ministers, mean that veteran ID cards can not be used as a form of ID for voting in UK elections.

Serving members of the Armed Forces can use their Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card) and Defence ID card so long as the photo is up-to-date and the name matches that on the electoral register.

But veteran cards will be refused.

At the local elections in May, a military veteran with 27 years’ service in the army says he was turned away at the door as he tried to vote.

Adam Diver took to social media after his veteran ID card was not allowed as formal ID at the polling station.

Labour has pledged to change all that, saying it is “demonstrating the government’s support for veterans and supporting our manifesto commitment to strengthen democracy”.

