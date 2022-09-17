Adverts have been spotted at the Eurostar terminal in London’s St Pancras encouraging British firms to relocate to Europe in order to avoid post-Brexit trade problems.

Wallonia-Belgium is targetting UK companies with a new marketing campaign urging them to set up in the EU and enjoy all the benefits of the single market.

According to their website, which strikes out ‘Brexit’ to create ‘Fix it’, the Belgian region gives businesses the “right environment to thrive” owing to there being “no trade barriers”.

There is also no need for “complex export papers”, such as the ones UK firms have to fill out.

Byline Times reporter Sam Bright spotted the ads in London St Pancras today on a board outside the Eurostar terminal.

One suspects that recipricol ads urging firms to relocate to the UK may be some way off!

In the Eurostar terminal in London, there’s an advert from the Wallonia region of Belgium, encouraging British firms to relocate to avoid post-Brexit trade problems. pic.twitter.com/ypAqfolfiu — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) September 16, 2022

Related: Britain at risk of a sterling crisis