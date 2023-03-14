John Barnes, a former England player, believes that the UK views some refugee groups as “more worthy” than others.

He charged the Prime Minister with wanting fewer refugees coming to the UK on small boats while closing “a safe and legal avenue for them to come” during a contentious exchange with Andrew Castle.

John Barnes immediately responded, “Are we worried about Ukrainians coming over?” when Andrew inquired about the public’s worries and fears around refugees entering the UK.

“We seem to accept them – but that’s going to be a strain on the economy,” he added.

He emphasised that “some people are considered to be more worthy than others,” asking why language of “rapists, murderers and criminals” for those who come to the UK from Syria and Iraq but is rarely heard when describing Ukrainians.

You can watch the full video below:

