In the fallout of Rishi Sunak’s highly anticipated Brexit amendment, James O’Brien looks at how the same people who insisted Boris Johnson ‘got Brexit done’ are now claiming that Rishi Sunak has done the ‘impossible’.

You can watch it below:

Stormont brake ‘not really a brake’, says DUP as it criticises Sunak’s deal

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has criticised a key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland. They were warned it is the best offer they will get.

The Prime Minister is giving the unionist party “time and space” to consider the Windsor Framework, which is hoped will restore powersharing to Stormont after a year-long absence.

Senior DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his party would not “have a kneejerk reaction” to the agreement, which he suggested the Government knew was “not a great deal”.

Declining to say whether it would take days or weeks, he told Times Radio: “As long as it takes us to, first of all, look at the substance of the deal rather than the spin which the Government has given.”

He lashed out at the Stormont brake, the mechanism by which the Northern Ireland Assembly can reject changes to EU goods rules.

“The Stormont brake is not really a brake at all. It’s a delaying mechanism.”

You may also like: Farage reminded of pledge to ‘move abroad’ as he says Brexit is ‘ruined’