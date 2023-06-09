Ayesha Hazarika, a former Labour adviser-turned-broadcaster, captivated the audience in Clacton-on-Sea with her impassioned remarks on the state of the UK after 13 years of Conservative rule.

She received applause as she condemned the “corruption and cronyism” that has permeated the government since 2010. Hazarika accused the Tories of prioritising their own interests over those of ordinary voters and highlighted the revolving door of ministers as evidence of self-serving governance.

Describing the country’s current condition, she stated, “The country feels like it’s in decline at the moment. I speak to people all over the country – the country feels broken for a lot of people. We used to take things for granted, but now it’s like an endurance test for everyday tasks like obtaining a driving license or taking a train.”

Hazarika also attributed some of the challenges to significant political decisions, specifically mentioning Brexit, which she believes has made the UK a more difficult place to live. She emphasised the need for honesty from a future Labour government, acknowledging that there won’t be abundant resources to address the inherited difficulties.

Highlighting the lack of stable governance, Hazarika pointed out the rapid turnover of prime ministers and ministers, underscoring the impact on critical issues such as the housing crisis. She lamented the prevailing sentiment among many citizens that those in power prioritise their own interests rather than governing for the people, citing corruption and cronyism as prevalent issues.

During the same episode, an audience member expressed their dissatisfaction with the entire political class, stating that they couldn’t even run a whelk stall.

Additionally, host Fiona Bruce announced that a special edition of Question Time, comprising only Leave voters, will be held on June 22 to examine how their views on Brexit have evolved since the referendum in 2016.

You may also like: Carol Vorderman says the Tories are corrupt- and the media is complicit