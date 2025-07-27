Wizz Air continues to grow and cement it’s position as the only airline truly competing with Ryanair on price, while also offering some very niche and interesting flights – not least it’s flights from London Gatwick to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

However, it has just announced a more conventional expansion which will be welcomed by travellers from the Northern half of London as well as those in the surrounding home counties with the news that it is to start flying to Bilbao, Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and Seville in Spain on March 29, 2026. All are great places to visit, and Valencia in particular is still one of the cheapest large city destinations in Europe despite being a beautiful city blessed with great architecture, a foodie hub – it is the birthplace of paella – and has a beach in the middle of the city. The beer ain’t bad too.

Valencia

There will be 10 flights a week to Barcelona, and one connection between Luton and Madrid each day. Wizz Air offers very aggressively cheap fares, and prices on these new routes start from only £17.99. Tickets are now available now and I suspect that early booking on these will secure a very cheap trip to one of these fantastic destinations.

[email protected]