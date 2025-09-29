As we have noted for some time, there is a real push from the excellent Turkish Airlines to challenge the Gulf carriers (Emirates, Etihad et al) and become the largest in the world, helped in no small part by the scale and capacity of the new Istanbul Airport, and it’s strategic position at the centre of a triangle with Europe, Africa and Asia.

As part of this they have announced a firm order for up to 75 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the flag carrier’s largest ever Boeing widebody purchase, which includes 35 of the 787-9 model, 15 of the larger 787-10, and options for 25 787 Dreamliners to grow and modernise the airline’s fleet. Turkish Airlines has also announced an intention to purchase up to 150 more 737 Max jets, which will be its largest Boeing single-aisle order when finalised.

The new 787 and 737 Max orders combined will double Turkish Airlines’ Boeing fleet as the carrier expands its capacity and network, that alreqady reaches the most countries of any airline in the world. Currently, Turkish Airlines operates more than 200 Boeing jets, including the 787-9 Dreamliner, 777-300ER, 737 Max, 737NG, and 777 freighter airplanes.

Turkish Airlines’ new Boeing orders add to an existing backlog with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, currently counting an additional 190 short and medium haul A321neos, as well as 75 more long-haul A350s, including 15 A350-1000s, the largest variant.

And to add to it all, it’s onboard service is beginning to outclass the European carriers and look to challenge the giants from Asia and the Gulf… making it an increasingly savvy choice for travellers.

