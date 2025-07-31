Qatar Airways, which is part of the oneworld alliance of which British Airways is one of the core members, has announced its winter schedule, which includes ten daily flights to London Heathrow and routes to a further 15 destinations.

The carrier will be flying between London Heathrow and its hub in Doha ten times a day from, up from its previous eight services. This is in addition to fellow oneworld member British Airways’ two flights a day between London and Doha.

Qatar Airways also revealed it will operate 21 weekly flights between Manchester and Doha, which has increased by three frequencies a week, as well as 17 weekly flights to Dublin from December. As for further European destinations, the schedule includes 21 flights per week to Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as 17 to Madrid.

Elsewhere in the world, the airline is increasing its services to Abu Dhabi, Cape Town, Casablanca, Johannesburg, the Maldives, Phuket, São Paulo, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Tokyo (Narita International Airport) and Toronto.

Usefully for London based travellers who are members of the British Airways Executive Club as you can use your Executive Club account to earn Avios while flying on Qatar Airways. And Qatar airways is consistently ranked as outstanding for its in-flight service, something I can personally vouch is true.

Doha

Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our five-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.

Qatar Airways’ connectivity is supported by its growing fleet. The airline already has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and placed a firm order of 160 Boeing 787s and 777-9s in May, with the option to add a further 50 aircraft. Boeing described the order as “record-breaking”, as it marked both the largest widebody order ever in the company’s history, and the largest-ever order placed by Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways flies to over 200 destinations.

