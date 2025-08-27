Now this just sounds like the most fantastic idea I have heard in a long time, which combines so many things I love: overnight trains, the alps, beer and Oktoberfest, because Treni Turistici Italiani has launched a Bavarian-themed Oktoberfest special!!!

The overnight express runs from Rome to Munich taking 16-hour for the journey, with a promise of beers, dancing and dining in its carriages, and this night train on two dates this autumn – 26 September and 3 October. Onboard, an Oktoberfest-themed dining car will provide the aforementioned draft beer, dancing to Bavarian music and a menu of traditional bites. And then off to the bed to the relaxing sway of a train as it slips through through Florence, Bologna, and Verona and then the alpine night.

The sleeper car

Treni Turistici Italiani said: “On board our train, you’ll find Bavarian-themed entertainment ready to get you into the Oktoberfest spirit from the very first kilometers – Enjoy the ride in company, in total relaxation, and arrive in Munich refreshed and recharged.”

The restaurant car

Fares for the Oktoberfest special start from €99 (£86) each way and passengers can book single or double cabins out of Rome, or a four-berth sleeper for families.

Day travellers can also board in Verona, Trento, Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Vipiteno, Colle Isarco, and Brennero and take advantage .

couchette car

First Weekend:



Outbound: Departure on Friday, September 26th at 8:00 PM. Arrival in Munich at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 27th.

Return: Departure on Sunday, September 28th at 2:30 PM. Arrival at Roma Termini at 6:30 AM on Monday, September 29th.



Second Weekend:



Outbound: Departure on Friday, October 3rd at 8:00 PM. Arrival in Munich at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 4th.

Return: Departure on Sunday, October 5th at 2:30 PM. Arrival at Roma Termini at 6:30 AM on Monday, October 6th.

Now this all means getting a plane to Rome rather than Munich, but struggling to see the downside in that!

Details and book here