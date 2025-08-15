Mykonos or Ibiza – it’s almost the perfect dilemma, and one that my daughter and her friends could spend days debating. Yet the answer is both obvious and always the same. The answer is of course “both”.

And so to Ammos, Ibiza which is located in the iconic Playa d’en Bossa. It is the perfect answer as it delivers a soulful Greek dining experience with Balearic elegance. The latest outpost from the Ammos Greek family, this beachside destination pairs laid-back luxury with a vibrant menu rooted in Mediterranean tradition, ideal for long lunches, sunset cocktails, and dinners by the sea.

The food is boldly and authentically Greek, with fresh flavours and a focus on sharing. Signature dishes include creamy Tyrokafteri, seabass crudo, and a standout orzo with seafood. Mains come straight from the charcoal grill Argentinian ribeye, lamb chops, and whole seabass are served with classic sides like lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables, offering indulgence without fuss.

The drinks menu complements the food with a selection of fresh, summer-led cocktails and a curated list of Greek and Mediterranean wines. Popular cocktails include the White Negroni, Cucumber & Basil Spritz, and a Greek Mojito made with Metaxa. Aperitivos and wines are served throughout the venue, including sun loungers and day beds.

Alongside the restaurant, Ammos Ibiza offers direct access to the beach if desired. Guests can reserve luxury loungers or shaded day beds and enjoy table service from morning through to sunset. The beachside setting, combined with attentive service and a relaxed music programme, creates a casual atmosphere ideal for group dining, drinks, and all-day lounging.

Ammos Ibiza brings together the best of Greek hospitality and Ibiza’s coastal charm in one effortlessly stylish setting. Whether dropping in for drinks, spending the day by the beach, or booking in for dinner with friends, it offers a seamless mix of great food, relaxed service, and a setting that captures the spirit of summer on the island.

It is also, in the context of Ibiza, very well priced: you can book a three-course mediterranean lunch at the restaurant, Including soft drinks and AIX Rosé wine, and a sun lounger and umbrella by the sea for the day for a completely not unreasonable €90 per person. And every Wednesday and Thursday Every Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 PM, they offer Feast & Fire with sizzling flavours, good wine, and, one expects, good company. For €85 per person, you can enjoy a feast straight from the grill: shareable starters, your choice of T-Bone or Sea Bream, hearty sides, and to keep things flowing, a bottle of wine for every two guests.

If you are heading to Ibiza, I do think this sounds like the perfect way to enjoy some excellent food and drink, a wonderful beach and a great vibe at a price which, while not cheap in any sense, is extremely reasonable for a top end beach club with serious food and drink.

Ammos Greek Restaurant, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Platja d’en Bossa, 10, Ibiza, Spain

WEBSITE: https://www.ammosgreek.com/ibiza

PHONE +34 621 121 034

EMAIL [email protected]

Open: Monday to Sunday, from 11 AM to 11 PM