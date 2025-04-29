If you’ve ever tried to organise a holiday with friends or family, you’ll know the planning usually starts off with one key question: city or beach?

Everyone has a preference, and it’s perhaps the great divider of people when it comes to travel (we’ll ignore you skiers for now).

If you’re after the best of both worlds, the number of destinations narrow, and you may find yourself running out of ideas. Well, here’s one you may not have thought of before – Athens.

EasyJet Holidays offer city breaks to destinations such as the Greek capital, with 23kg of baggage allowance included in every package price, and they have some luxury offerings available.

This includes 91 Athens Riviera, from Domes Resorts in the coastal suburb of Voula, where you can happily flick the switch between beach holiday and city break all whilst basking in the lap of luxury.

Accommodation consists of luxury cabanas, snaking through beautiful scenery, some of which have plunge pools and are able to accommodate families. The retreat features a spa, gym, eight full-sized tennis courts, pool, and its own beach-side restaurant, which looks out onto the private beach for guests. The focus on wellness and fitness – yoga classes, massages and tennis lessons are all available to book – contributes to a relaxing atmosphere that washes over you throughout the area. With mountains dominating the skyline, you feel completely distant from hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The interior of one of the Luxent – luxury tent – cabanas at 91 Athens Riviera.

Beautiful mountains dominate the skyline.

The lush surroundings make you feel completely away from the bustle of the city.

You wouldn’t know you were only a half hour drive from the centre of Athens, an almost-mystical city which slowly reveals its secrets to you.

At the centre of the Greek capital is, both literally and metaphorically, the Acropolis. Some locations have an unquantifiable aura about them, places where you can feel the weight of history as you enter their midst. Walking up the Acropolis as afternoon turns to evening feels like stepping through a portal, with every stone, tree and marble pillar a link back to thousands of years ago. This is as close to time travel as you can get.

Even with the scaffolding and restoration, the Parthenon is a magnificent sight.

The untrained eye would be forgiven for being drawn to the might of the Parthenon, forgetting surrounding structures with their own stories to tell. Our guide Lydia adds brilliant colour and context to everything, explaining the Acropolis’ history and significance to countless people over thousands of years. In 2025, you can tell this is a place that still means so much to an entire nation.

Climbing the Acropolis offers brilliant views of Athens.

As we wander down into the city, Athens begins to feel like it could be the world’s biggest and most vibrant museum. Turn round one corner and you find the remains of an ancient Roman market. Round another and you see the foundations of a temple, with the city’s subway track passing through the middle. This is city dripping in history, giving off an almost mythical vibe, all surrounded by the light, noise and excitement of bars and restaurants.

Then, there’s the food, and it’s safe to say Athens caters for all tastes here. For those after fine-dining there’s the Michelin-starred Makris, which prides itself on its championing of Greek flavours and its zero-waste philosophy. But local delicacies can be found all over the city. If you have a sweet-tooth, loukoumades are a must to try. These deep-friend dough balls date back centuries, and are typically served with a simple but delicious topping of a drizzle of honey and sprinkling of cinnamon. Establishments such as the LUKUMAΔΕΣ dessert shop will sort you out for this sugary hit.

The fine dining at Makris is wonderful – once you’ve worked out what is and isn’t edible on the plate.

And once you’ve explored the city, it’s time to turn your attention to the coast. Boat trips out to sea allow you to explore the Mediterranean waters in peaceful tranquility, while you can never go wrong with a sun lounger on the beach, with your favourite book in hand or album in your ears.

Wellness, history, food, culture, sun and sea. There can be no doubt that 91 Athens Riviera and the Greek capital are the perfect location to recharge, unwind and live well.

