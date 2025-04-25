Alexander Soloviev on the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Architecture, Sustainable Development, and Urban Planning

In today’s world, solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being applied in various sectors of the economy, and specialists in the fields of architecture and urban planning are among the first to adopt AI algorithms in their work on new projects.

Alexander, tell us about your work. In which area of architecture do you specialize, and does artificial intelligence (AI) have a place in your work? Could you provide specific examples of projects where AI has been used?

For more than 10 years, our company has been implementing multifunctional projects for residential development, business centers, public buildings, and recreational zones. In the rapidly evolving fields of architecture and urban planning, artificial intelligence has recently become a transformative force. Our company is no exception: we also use AI and new formats for working with big data that must be analyzed to create projects and find optimal solutions. We test new approaches and apply AI for variant-based decision-making, creating visualizations, and augmented reality. One recent example of using AI in our work is the development of the architectural concept for an indoor Surfing center with infrastructure, bars, restaurants, a beach area, and, of course, an almost ocean surf wave created by a complex wave-generation mechanism. On this project, we specifically used AI generative models to identify the most optimal parameters for development and zoning.

Which areas of work can architects and urban planners entrust to AI, and what are the advantages of such work? Can you provide examples of unexpected or non-standard tasks successfully solved using AI?

The integration of AI into architecture is progressing rapidly. Key areas where neural networks are finding applications include working with big data and modern BIM modeling, which is well-suited for processing massive amounts of data, checking building models for errors, and identifying collisions in various sections, such as architectural designs and engineering systems. One of the key areas where AI significantly impacts architecture is the broad optimization of design. AI algorithms can analyze countless options, making architects’ work easier and saving enormous resources. AI also plays a pivotal role in the development of smart cities, where digital technologies integrate into urban structures. Urban planners use AI forecasting capabilities to anticipate future trends and challenges. By analyzing historical data and considering various influencing factors, AI algorithms can generate insights about population growth, infrastructure needs, and potential areas for urban development. In our work, we implement AI-based solutions to ensure quality control and document verification. Given that the construction industry and development are foundational sectors of the economy, and project timelines are key factors for evaluating financial outcomes, shortening implementation periods through AI-driven document quality control and collision detection significantly optimizes the work of architects, designers, and engineers.

Does this mean that artificial intelligence could replace the work of architects and urban planners? Which tasks, in your opinion, will always remain with humans?

AI excels at handling large datasets and improving various aspects of architecture and urban development, but it’s important to note that, as of today, it complements the work of architects and urban planners rather than replacing them. AI should be seen as a tool that helps professionals focus on complex creative and ethical aspects. While it’s difficult to determine the exact percentage of work that AI will take over in architecture in the future, its rapid development is undeniable, and AI will play an increasingly important role in architecture and urban planning. Collaboration between AI systems and architects can become more seamless, forming partnerships where AI assists at various stages of the design process.

And, while AI is impressively advanced, we can’t overlook one comforting fact for humans: AI hasn’t learned how to feel emotions like sadness yet—so people don’t need to worry about robots mourning their career losses!

Alexander, you served as a judge for the Glonary Awards in the Technology and Design category. How does participating as a jury member relate to your work in architecture and urban planning, especially considering your interest in artificial intelligence?

For me, participating as a jury member for the Glonary Awards is an opportunity to see how innovations, including artificial intelligence, are transforming our industry. Architecture and urban planning today are closely tied to technology, and the awards allow us to observe how these areas intersect. I consider it important to support such initiatives because they foster creativity and technological progress, which directly influence the sustainable development of cities and architectural solutions. Additionally, serving as a jury member helps me stay up to date with the latest trends and share my experience integrating AI into design and urban planning.

What criteria did you use when evaluating projects, especially those related to artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and urban planning?

When evaluating projects, I always pay attention to several key aspects: innovation, functionality, industry impact, and sustainability. For me, it’s important that a project not only solves specific problems but also contributes to sustainable development, whether through energy efficiency, creating a comfortable urban environment, or reducing carbon footprints. Regarding projects involving AI, I value those that use AI to optimize design processes, analyze data, or create smart urban systems. Examples include solutions for identifying the best options for specific projects, managing and forecasting traffic flows, energy efficiency, or adaptive building design. An outstanding project combines creativity, technical refinement, and social significance. Participation in the Glonary Awards is both recognition of one’s achievements and a powerful tool for developing the professional community.

How do you think such initiatives influence the adoption of artificial intelligence in architecture and urban planning?

The Glonary Awards play a crucial role in promoting innovations, including artificial intelligence, in architecture and urban planning. For participants, it’s an opportunity to showcase their achievements on an international level, receive feedback from leading experts, and draw inspiration from colleagues’ work. For me, as a judge, it’s a chance to support projects that integrate AI to create smart and sustainable cities and exchange experiences with other professionals. The awards create a unique environment where creativity, technology, and design come together to set new standards in various fields. I am confident that such initiatives contribute to the broader adoption of artificial intelligence in architecture and urban planning, making our cities smarter, more adaptive, and environmentally friendly.

Areas where AI can make a significant impact include traditional tasks such as automating BIM model parameterization and drafting processes. For example, AI tools can not only create and update working drawings but also analyze them for errors. Urban planners will be able to process large volumes of data more efficiently for forecasting and planning urban spaces. However, human judgment and creativity will remain essential for interpreting results and making key decisions. Additionally, AI-powered generative design tools allow architects to explore numerous design options, automating routine tasks. For instance, project management and planning optimization become more precise and efficient thanks to data analysis offered by AI.

What is your forecast for the speed of transformation in architectural work and the overall prevalence of AI usage? Can you predict the timelines or specify which areas of architecture will be transformed first?

Technology is evolving very quickly, and we must understand that the interaction with AI is still in its early stages. Society faces both technological and ethical questions that remain to be resolved, so the accuracy of predictions heavily depends on the decisions we make in the coming years. Despite the significance of these changes, I am convinced that the role of humans in making key decisions remains fundamental. Today, AI can automate routine tasks but cannot replace critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence. As AI becomes more integrated into the architectural industry, professionals will adapt their skills, focusing on strategic and creative responsibilities. AI tools will become instruments for enhancing efficiency. As a result, the synergy between artificial intelligence and human expertise will allow us to rethink approaches to designing and developing cities. Collaboration between human creativity and AI promises a future where our environment will not only be aesthetic but also intelligent, adaptive, and sustainable.