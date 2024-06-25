REPT Battero, a vanguard in the energy storage industry, made headlines at Intersolar Europe 2024 with its latest technological innovations. This marks the company’s first significant appearance at the event, highlighting its commitment to expanding its global presence and showcasing its innovative technologies to a broader audience.

Unveiling the highly anticipated 320Ah, 345Ah, and 587Ah Wending Cells, REPT Battero continues to push boundaries in efficiency, performance, and sustainability in the energy storage market. These state-of-the-art energy storage solutions represent significant leaps in efficiency, performance, and durability. Wending technology, characterized by a special hexagonal structure, increases space utilization by over 7%, resulting in higher energy density compared to competitors. The Wending cover plate design and integrated fixed structure enhance the battery’s internal connectivity, improving safety, lifespan, and range.

Here is an overview of the new products:

320Ah Wending Cell provides an exceptional energy density of 400 Wh/L, this cell is designed for applications that demand compact and efficient energy storage. It offers a cycle life exceeding 10,000 cycles and a calendar life of over 20 years, making it a robust solution for long-term energy storage needs.

345Ah Wending Cell focuses on delivering high power output while minimizing internal resistance, achieving a volumetric energy density of 440 Wh/L. It ensures optimal performance and efficiency, crucial for large-scale energy storage applications.

587Ah Wending Cell showcases a comprehensive redesign, this cell optimizes space utilization and achieves a volumetric energy density of 430 Wh/L. With dual high-solid-liquid interface technology, it enhances ion migration rates by 30% and ensures zero capacity degradation over five years. It boasts over 12,000 cycles and a calendar life of 25-30 years, making it ideal for extensive storage applications.

REPT Battero has developed advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) to ensure the optimal performance and safety of its battery systems. These systems manage the charge and discharge cycles efficiently, monitor the battery’s health, and provide real-time data, ensuring longevity and reliability. Along with a comprehensive range of core technologies, including advanced electrode material systems and electrolyte systems, over 200 domestic and international patents, REPT Battero covers various new energy application needs, showcasing its robust R&D capabilities.

On the first day of the Intersolar, Mr. Mario Comboni, Regional Manager of Power Electronics for West Europe at TÜV Rheinland Group, awarded REPT Battero with the TÜV Rheinland product certification. This certification further reinforces the high quality and reliability of REPT Battero’s products.

As one of the largest manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries for electromobility and energy storage in China, REPT Battero’s latest product launch solidifies its strong position in the global energy storage market. As a key player, the company already holds a significant market share, ranking No. 4 in the global energy storage batteries market. In recognition of its exceptional performance and reliability, REPT Battero is ranked among the top three in the BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) delivery rankings. Additionally, it holds Tier 1 status in Bloomberg NEF’s rankings. The introduction of the new Wending Cells drives the market towards higher efficiency and sustainability standards.

Among its notable accomplishments, the company has successfully penetrated both the household and utility energy storage markets, with its products gaining significant traction in Europe and America.

As of late 2023, REPT Battero ranked 6th globally in LFP power battery installations and 2nd in global household energy storage battery shipments. With plans to expand its production capacity to over 150GWh by 2025 and aiming for significant revenue growth by 2027, REPT Battero is well-positioned to lead the industry.