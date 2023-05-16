As a football fan, you may want to watch all the matches that you can get your hands on. With the advent of streaming services, you can now access a multitude of matches from various leagues across the world. But what if there are two or more matches happening simultaneously, and you don’t want to miss any of them? This is where the art of maximising your football streaming subscription comes in.

Understanding the streaming service you are using

Before we delve into how to watch multiple matches at once, it is essential to understand the streaming service you are using. Different streaming services have different features, such as the number of matches you can watch at the same time, the video quality, and the ability to pause and rewind. Understanding the features of your streaming service can help you make the most out of it.

Use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode

Picture-in-Picture mode is an excellent feature that allows you to watch two matches at once. If your streaming service supports PiP mode, you can select one match to play in full screen and the other match to play in a smaller window. This way, you can keep an eye on both matches without missing any action.

Split-screen mode

Some streaming services allow you to split your screen into two or more parts, enabling you to watch multiple matches simultaneously. This feature works well if you have a large screen or multiple monitors. You can divide your screen into as many parts as you want, depending on the number of matches you want to watch.

Use Multiple Devices

Another way to watch multiple matches at once is by using multiple devices. If you have more than one device, such as a phone, tablet, or laptop, you can use them to stream different matches simultaneously. This method requires a reliable internet connection and multiple subscriptions to your streaming service.

Focus on the matches that matter to you

When trying to watch multiple matches at once, it can be tempting to watch every match that is available. However, this can be overwhelming, and you may end up missing out on the matches that matter to you. To maximise your football streaming subscription, it’s essential to prioritise the matches that you want to watch.

Keep track of the schedule

Keeping track of the schedule is critical when trying to watch multiple matches at once. You don’t want to miss a match because you forgot the kickoff time. Most streaming services provide a schedule of upcoming matches, and you can also use websites such as Futemax to keep track of the schedule.

Watch the highlights later

If you can’t watch all the matches at once, you can always watch the highlights later. Most streaming services provide highlights of the matches after they have ended. This way, you can catch up on the matches that you missed.

Use VPN to Access Different Leagues

If you’re a fan of football leagues from different countries, you can use a VPN to access them. A VPN allows you to change your IP address, making it appear as if you are located in a different country. This way, you can access the matches that are not available in your country.

Consider subscribing to multiple streaming services

If your favorite leagues are available on different streaming services, you may want to consider subscribing to them. This way, you can access all the matches that you want to watch. However, this can be expensive, and you may end up paying more than you would like.

Conclusion

Maximising your football streaming subscription is all about understanding your streaming service, prioritising the matches that matter to you, and utilising the features available to you. With the tips and tricks outlined in this article, you can watch multiple matches at once without missing any of the action. Happy streaming!