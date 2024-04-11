If you want to bring the attention of new users on Instagram, the first thing that you need to focus on is to get a higher engagement level. A high engagement level means more likes and comments on a post. Of course, it is hard to get them organically if you are just a beginner. You must know that followers can be purchased to increase the following counts. But do you know you can also buy Instagram likes and comments? Yes, you heard it right. You can now easily increase the number of likes and comments on your posts by using genuine and trustworthy platforms. However, remember that there are many platforms where you will get only bots or fake profiles which will result in a bad reputation. Thus to save you from such a scam, here I will help you in knowing how to safely buy Instagram likes and comments.

At present, there are a lot of platforms, where you can easily buy followers and engagement. But which is genuine or which one will provide real followers is difficult to understand. It is because every platform provides similar kinds of services to its users which makes it difficult to differentiate between them.

I-Famous

I-Famous will help you get new followers and also in more engagement levels. Here, you will be able to safely buy likes and comments for your Instagram account. One of the best parts of this platform is that it ensures organic growth. The platform will provide you with real users which means there are no bots or fake accounts as your followers. This platform also uses the technology that will help in analyzing what is the targeted audience. As you are getting followers along with the likes and comments, there will be a balance between both of them.

To use this platform, visit the official website of I-Famous and start by creating your own account. While creating the account, you will need to add necessary details like emails, password, and also the Instagram username. Once done, you will be at a page where you will get different pricing plans. You will get five different plans to choose from.

This platform allows profile analysis with the help of AI which further helps in understanding the engagement level and getting more followers. In the basic plan, you will get more than 100 followers, five comments, and 30 likes. On the other hand, if you want to get more expensive plans or go for a bundle, the services will be different and the price plan will be based on the set of the tools chosen.

When you decide to choose the highest level, your account will be supervised by – an experienced marketing specialist and professional manager. When the analysis is done, the team will be able to understand the targeted audience, competitors, and related factors which help the team create ad targeting. The availability of influencer collaborations is the feature that makes it different from other marketing platforms.

Depending upon the requirements, you will have to choose which plan you want to choose. When you will choose the plan, you will have to click on the start option. After that, you will have to pay for the plan through the payment method of your choice. The first result will be in a few days after the payment is made.

You can log in to the platform and check the order progress with the help of your personal account on the website. It will also allow you to buy extra packages which also helps in improving the effectiveness of the Instagram engagement level.



Zamupa

Zamupa is a platform where your profile is analyzed by which you can get your targeted audience. Here, you will be getting real followers by which you will be able to grow your Instagram organically. There are no fake profiles or bots which will help on this platform. The platform does not violate the Instagram rules and thus is a safe platform to use.

This platform will give you two basic plans which are – LITE and PRO. If you are new to Instagram and have fewer followers and posts then you must go for the LITE platform. On the other hand, if you are a person who is an experienced user, then you must go for the PRO plan. Here, you will be getting advanced techniques that will help you understand your targeted audience. This analysis helps you to get followers related to your niche.

To get started with this plan you will have to visit the official website of Zamupa. When you are on the website, you will have to tap on Start Growing on IG. After that, you will be on a new page where you will get the pricing plans and also will see a price calculator.

Choose the plan you want and again simply tap on Start Growing on IG.

When your plan is activated, you will have to finish up your sign-up process. To do it, you will have to add up the email, password, and Instagram username. After completing everything, you will need to agree with data processing.

Once it is done, tap on the sign-up option and get the payment method of your choice.

Make the payment and log in to the official website of the platform. Now, it will take some time to analyze your profile. When everything is done you will see a gradual increase in your follow counts. There will be real and active users following you. These followers will not just follow you but will also help in increasing engagement.

If you have two Instagram accounts, and you want to buy the services for both of them, you can also do it with this account.

Velesty

Velesty is one such platform that will help organically grow the account. Here, you will be getting followers or the number of likes and comments either individually or in the form of a bundle. This platform will provide you with real and active users and not just fake followers or bots. Of course, you will not be getting followers and the bots just in one day or in an hour. It will take you time to gradually increase your Instagram followers, which will help in making it authentic. Also, you do not need to worry about being banned as you will be getting real followers.

Here, you will also get more engagement on the posts which will make it easy for your profile to come on explore page. If you want to use Velesty, you will have to visit the official website and select the service of your choice. When it is done you will be taken to a new page where prices are calculated.

These prices are calculated on the basis of the number of followers you need.

For example: If you need 100 likes, then you will need to get 117 followers from this platform. These calculations will also help in getting the number of comments and views on it.

When everything is done, you will have to add the Instagram username and make sure that the profile is a public profile. Now choose the duration from four different options – 10, 30, 60, and 100 days. When the duration is selected just tap on place an order.

Choose the payment method of your choice and add the necessary details needed for payment of the services. Your profile is finally created on the platform.

On the platform, you will also be able to check your order status. You are also allowed to buy the extra services which can further help in extending the device period.

You-to-subs

You to Subs is a very common platform to buy new followers. But do you know you can also buy likes and comments from this platform? This platform basically works with freelancers who are assigned to your profile to follow you and like and comment on your posts.

The best thing that I like about this platform is the criteria for hiring freelancers which are mentioned below-

Mandatory personal photos in the feed

Having at least 12 posts in the feed

Profile age should be a minimum of 3 months

A minimum of 40 followers and less than 600 followers

As the freelancer will have to follow these requirements, there is no hope for bots and fake followers.

To use this platform you will again need to go to the official website of You to Subs and click on the order followers option. Now add the necessary details and check the boxes to give your consent for it. When done, you will have to tap on the sign-up option where you will be taken to your personal dashboard.

Here, you will be able to get important information related to your account. Now click on Order new follower and you will taken to a page where you will get pricing services at the checkout page.

The prices that you will get will mainly depend upon the services you want and the number of posts you post in a week. If you are posting more than 15 posts in a week, you will be assigned with higher difficulty level. On the other hand, if you are posting less than 14 posts in a week then you will assigned a lower difficulty level. Depending upon these factors there are two plans that you get on this platform –

Active Followers

Super Active Followers

Active followers are the ones who will help you to get new followers, likes, and views on it. There will be no comments available on this platform. Whereas, if we talk about the Super active followers plan, you will get everything including comments. As you want to buy both likes and comments you may think of buying super-active followers.

Suppose you want to get 180 likes and 20 on every post, for it, you will have to buy 200 followers on this particular platform. The platform also allows you to manually adjust the likes and comments you want. Remember you do not maximize the comments on your posts. It is because if you will maximize it, it will not look authentic.

Once everything is done, you will have to check the boxes to sign up for the user agreement. Now tap on the ‘start of comment’ section. Here you will see that you will have to add balance to your account. Refill your account balance and try to maintain a balance for a minimum of 10 days in the account. To do it, you will have to select the payment method which is right for you. Add up the amount you want and click on the pay option. Now you will be taken to the payment system page where you will need to add the details regarding it.

When it is done, you will have to return back to your account and log into your account. Here you will be able to check the order progress, contracts, and freelancers. You can also see if the freelancers are working well with their jobs or not. If you think that they are not doing their job properly, you can always get a replacement for them.

Conclusion

When you are buying likes and comments, the most important thing that you need to take care of is that you are purchasing from a genuine platform. At present, there are a lot of platforms that not only provide you with fake followers but also down your reputation. But with these amazing platforms, there is nothing to worry about. The platforms I have mentioned above provide you with real and active users to increase your engagement level. Not only they will follow you, but also like your posts and add comments to them. Depending upon your needs, you can safely buy likes and comments from the app.