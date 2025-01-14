Your headline acts as the gateway to your content, immediately informing the website visitor whether they’ve found what they are looking for or not.

Creating a clear and catchy headline is vital to the success of a landing page, setting the tone of what is to come and offering a solution to the problem the user is hoping to solve.

The Importance Of Catchy Headlines

It takes about 0.05 seconds for users to form an opinion about a website, so it’s safe to say that first impressions count!

When a user lands on your website, you don’t have much time to grab their attention, so grabbing their interest is a necessity. People immediately want to know whether your site will answer their question or provide what they’re looking for, so this needs to be clear upon first glance.

Less is more when it comes to catchy headlines. In fact, 88% of landing page headlines are less than 10 words–nobody wants to sit and read a lengthy title.

With the headline of a page being the first thing someone is faced with when arriving at a site, it’s role is to immediately show what the page is all about. Without a catchy title that aligns with their needs, you risk the user clicking straight off the page and going to the next website.

In this article, we delve into the type of headlines you can craft to maximise engagement and encourage site visitors to keep on scrolling down the page, providing real examples of websites who display powerful headlines.

Headline Styles To Try Out For Yourself

When it comes to designing your landing page, every one of your headlines must stand out in order to grab the attention of site visitors.

Experimenting with different headline styles can help you decide on the most effective way to engage your audience. Here are some of our favourite ways to grab attention and drive conversions:

Let the numbers do the talking

The addition of statistics is always a powerful approach, building trust in your words through concrete facts. By including the results of research in your headline, the viewer is instantly drawn in as they can see the success of your offering for themself.

Using your most powerful statistics in the headline will help you stand out from the crowd thanks to the unique figure that shows your expertise as a brand.

For example, Gocompare shows how much they saved for their customers through their excess refund reward, encouraging more consumers to opt for them when choosing a car insurance provider.

(Image source: Gocompare)

Acknowledge their pain point

Consider what problem a user would have to make them arrive on your landing page, and highlight this in your headline to emphasise the fact that your business can offer a solution.

Whether it’s a product to help make life easier or a service that can save them time, fostering a problem/solution layout will quickly show site visitors that they have found what they have been looking for.

In some cases, site visitors may not even realise they needed your offering until they see it. By cleverly wording your headline in a way that offers them a solution, you may be able to maximise conversions through your content alone.

The below example is a relatable headline to renters who are frustrated by feeling they are not using their money wisely. By speaking to the emotions of this audience, the viewers are more likely to turn to the company in the hope of a home-buying solution.

(Image source: Ideal Lending)

Provide a quick fix

Instead of wasting valuable page space talking about your story and the features of your offering, sticking with a short and snappy headline that answers user needs can be all it takes.

This is a great tactic for businesses who have a single service or product offering, getting straight to the point and providing consumers with the answer to their problem.

In the below example, WeightWatchers know that visitors to their site are looking to lose weight. Instead of stating the obvious, they tap into the fact that losing weight doesn’t have to mean cutting out their favourite snacks, giving them a competitive edge over competitor brands.

(Image source: WeightWatchers)

Create a sense of urgency

By encouraging a viewer to take quick action, the decision-making process is shortened as they know they have to act fast.

Whether you have just released a limited edition product, started a time-sensitive promotion, or are on the verge of selling out stock, using urgent sales language in the headline of your landing page will make the viewer feel like it’s their last chance.

This method is effective when targeting consumers who are shopping around to find their best option. By highlighting the deal that gives you a unique selling point, your brand jumps out as the best place to choose.

(Image source: Very)

Make a promise

A promise-based headline consists of a bold claim that asserts confidence in your product or service. It goes beyond just explaining what you offer—it makes a declaration of results.

By using strong language that shows your promise to deliver value, the customer will feel a sense of trust that you are experts in the field. This approach creates an expectation of excellence and encourages users to take action.

For example, Apple used a short and simple headline which indirectly promises that the product is more than just functional, but designed with the customer in mind.

(Image source: Apple)

Encourage visitors to take action

Whether you want visitors to your landing page to sign up to your newsletter, start a free trial, or make a purchase, steering them towards this action through your heading will help guide them through the funnel.

Using direct language in your headline will make the purpose of the page crystal clear so users will know exactly what they have to do in order to get the outcome they are searching for.

The below example from Revolut highlights how using their service will transform their finances, encouraging site visitors to download their app.

(Image source: Revolut)

How You Can Master Your Approach With A/B Testing

With so many types of heading to try out, it can take some time to figure out which works best for your business.

A/B testing consists of creating two versions of the same landing page but tweaking the headline on each. By using each of the landing page links an equal amount, it will provide valuable insights into the success of each. Significant differences in key metrics such as bounce rate, click-through rate, and conversion rate will reveal which of the two headings has provided the best response.

By trialling different headlines and putting them to the test, guesswork is removed from the equation. These tests can be tweaked where needed to finetune the headlines and find the approach that works best for your business.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to creating a headline for your landing pages, there is much more to it than initially meets the eye. In a world where the web is full of content, your catchy headlines can have what it takes to stand out from the crowd.

To encourage site visitors through the sales funnel, ensure your headline steers them in the right direction and highlights what you are offering them. Whether it’s a solution to their problem or a promotion they simply can’t say no to, your headline sets the tone for the whole user experience.

By putting that bit of extra time into your content and trialling different approaches through A/B testing, watch as your engagement rate grows!