Technology and customers’ preferences are in a state of constant flux. Remaining competitive seems harder than ever, especially for those who aren’t up-to-date on the latest marketing trends.

The year is almost over, and it’s time to think about how to improve in the coming year. This applies to your marketing strategy too.

2023 is sure to bring a number of trends that a digital marketing agency will already be familiar with. Don’t miss out: read on to learn about some of the main trends to keep an eye on in the new year.

You are not alone

It feels like every time you blink, a new trend is created or a new communications channel is launched. That’s not far from the truth, but don’t worry, there’s some logic behind it all.

Don’t freak out. It’s hard to stay permanently aligned with the latest marketing trends.

But don’t relax too much either. To ensure continued growth, companies need to put new strategies in place, starting now.

It’s Gen Z’s world

You may have used the internet for years, but Gen Z were born in it. It’s Gen Z’s world, and the rest of us are just living in it – so get used to it!

Gen Z are extremely visual. Pay attention to the most relevant platforms for this generation, which are always highly visual and interactive.

Leveraging social media trends, and making them part of your campaign, is a substantial step toward marketing success in 2023.

Create videos and filters, and hire Gen Z’s favorite influencers using influencer marketing. There are many ways to engage with Gen Z, and many ways to listen and learn from them.

Stay competitive with digital marketing strategies

The Internet is a vast field, full of possibilities, and an easy way to get informed, consume content and buy things without leaving the house. Your ideal audience is out there somewhere.

How can you get consumers’ attention in the midst of so much online information? Read on to find out.

8 marketing trends to look out for in 2023

To help you in your journey, we’ve compiled 8 marketing trends you should consider researching and adopting in 2023:

1. Put customers first

More than ever, the customer is at the center of any worthwhile digital marketing strategy, which is aware of online behavior and is constantly adapting to it.

Trends are the result of viral behavior and user manners. They genuinely engage their audience – and should be used in your brand’s favor.

Study your audience. How do they make purchasing decisions? Where do they get their information from? Who do they consult for advice or recommendations?

These are fundamental questions that must be taken into account when planning your marketing strategy.

Achieving success in this endeavor requires connecting with your target audience, using the entire breadth of content which they take in.

2. User experience

User experience is about more than improving app usability. It is also about making the user – your audience – feel good about the content they are consuming.

Planning should take into account the customer journey as a whole, and focus on a comprehensive experience.

The Bain and Company consultancy firm points out that boosting UX experience in marketing increases customer retention. And if you can register a mere 5% retention rate, your profits will increase by 25%. Imagine that!

3. Omnichannel is more omnipresent than ever

Customers interact with brands in more than one way, and across multiple platforms. The experience they have in each medium must be cohesive.

If you hadn’t considered the Internet Of Things (IoT) in your marketing campaign yet, 2023 will make it unavoidable. According to Gartner, there are currently almost 30 billion IoT devices – more than there are people in the world.

Cellphones connect to smartwatches, coffee machines, lights, alarm systems, and more. These devices are part of your customer’s routine and have to figure in your plans for next year.

They are also always with your audience, constantly capturing data about your potential consumer’s lifestyles. Use this in your favor.

4. Inclusive representation

Over the past few years, inclusive representation has become the focus of the creative industry. Netizens want to see and hear people who are like them, and they want to experience environments that they are familiar with.

What’s more, an amazing contribution which the internet has made to the world is its ability to bring people together for common causes.

Everyone on the internet is fighting for a cause. So think about how your brand can bring affirmative action to the world – by authentically supporting unheard voices and communities, for example.

5. Conversation Marketing

Converse to convert. Capturing leads with directing forms is a thing of the past, and the trend for the next year is conversation marketing.

Using artificial intelligence bots to interact with people when they visit the sites will boost efficiency. They will use machine learning to adapt an interactive, two-way communication between the client and the brand.

6. Agile Marketing

Have you ever heard of Agile software development? It is a way of working that operates using quick interactions, rather than large, extravagant projects.

Marketing has taken inspiration from this approach. Agile Marketing is about collaboration and quickly adapting to change. Instead of focusing exclusively on projects, teams should be involved in the other processes too.

7. Use AR technology in your campaign

Another trend that is set to grow in 2023 is the use of Augmented Reality to enhance immersive experiences, using not only AR glasses but also a very common device that belongs to most of your audience: a smartphone.

8. Keep it short

Most social media platforms include features that enable short videos. And Gen Z is all about Snackable content.

Creators are innovating using short-video formats that get straight to the point. They use storytelling tools and concise information to capture their viewers. Learn from them.

Bear in mind that you will only have 10 to 60 seconds to establish a storyline with plenty of additional context.

Have a prosperous new year

Jumping on all of those trends will be game-changing for your business. Keep in mind that a marketing strategy isn’t a done deal: you will have to adapt constantly.

As with everything in marketing, you have to test, test and test again. The Internet will help you get the speedy answers you need for your strategy. Be open to improvements, and start 2023 on the right foot.