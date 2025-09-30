While traditional advertising tools are still effective, streamers and influencers have become an inseparable part of marketing in iGaming.

Thousands of people tune in every day to watch their favourite streamers spin slots or play poker. They also listen to their opinions and trust their recommendations when it comes to what to play and where to do it.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at how streamers and influencers are promoting casino games.

How Streamers and Influencers Promote Casinos

When people think about streamers and influencers, they imagine them as someone whose only job is to entertain their audiences. However, their role in the world of marketing has increased over the years, and they’re now also in charge of promoting platforms they’re working with and educating viewers on how to use them.

Showcasing Gameplay

There’s no doubt that gameplay is the most important factor when choosing where to play. If you take a look at the best online casinos ranked by GamesHub, you’ll see that they all offer games with incredible graphics and engaging features. Through their live streams, content creators are showing their audiences what sites they’re playing on look like in action. They test different games and use all available features to demonstrate how everything works firsthand.

Highlighting Bonuses and Promotions

One of the best parts of joining a new online casino is that you get a welcome bonus and more money to play with. Not only this, but gambling sites also often offer other promotions to give players more reason to stick to their platforms. Streamers and influencers are tasked with explaining how these deals work and showing how to activate them.

How Streamers and Influencers Help Casinos Build Trust

Popular streamers and influencers have earned their reputation through hard work and knowledge in the niches they operate in. Their audiences are highly likely to trust any recommendation that comes from them and often treat their advice as more reliable than traditional marketing.

Online Word-of-Mouth

Streamers and influencers have become the number one source of information for many people. As mentioned above, their followers view their opinions as extremely relevant and often more valuable than recommendations from friends. When engaging in their live streams, users don’t only get to hear about an online casino, but also see them put it to the test. This creates a powerful online word-of-mouth marketing where viewers can sign up immediately and play as they watch the live stream.

Paid Marketing Vs. Independent Reviews

One of the biggest reasons why streamers and influencers have such a huge impact on the online casino industry is that they often conduct independent reviews of the sites they play on. Today, many digital creators are compensated for promoting brands. While they can do a good job reviewing a product or service, it almost always raises the question of how genuine their opinion is. Streamers and influencers who play online casino games often do it because they genuinely enjoy the thrill of gambling. In the process, they provide a detailed review and a firsthand look at the platform they’re using. When they end up signing a sponsorship deal, it’s usually with a streaming platform, not with a specific online casino, meaning that they get to choose a site they want to play on.

Reaching Younger Audiences

Traditional ads and banners don’t have the same impact on younger generations as they did before. What digital natives value more than just promotion are authenticity and reliability. They’re far more likely to trust a content creator they follow on platforms like Instagram and TikTok than a standard ad. Plus, they already spend a lot of time on popular streaming platforms and are likely to engage with any type of content coming from their favourite creators.

Popular Casino Streaming Platforms

Today, users have quite a few options when it comes to where they want to watch their favourite content creators live-stream their online casino sessions.

Twitch

When live streaming first stepped into the world of gaming, most of it took place on Twitch. It continues to be the biggest platform in the industry in terms of the number of users, but due to its strict rules, fewer casino streamers choose it over the next platform on this list.

Kick

Kick emerged as a rival platform to Twitch and is known for having more relaxed rules when it comes to streaming online casino content. That’s why the biggest content creators that play casino games have it as their platform of choice. Both xQc and Adin Ross, who are two of the biggest names when it comes to online casino content, are signed with Kick.

YouTube

If you check out live streams on YouTube, you’ll probably come across several live online casino sessions. However, recorded content is what the platform excels at. This is where most streamers post highlights from their gambling streams and tutorials on how to play certain games or activate bonuses.