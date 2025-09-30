Eddie Dempsey has perfectly explained how the left and Labour can halt the rise of the far-right in the coming months and years.

For months now, Reform and Nigel Farage have led national polls, whilst far-right marches led by Tommy Robinson have attracted thousands of people.

One of the main subjects of debate this week at Labour’s party conference in Liverpool has ben how the government and left can fight back against the surge of right-wing populism in the UK.

Someone who seems to have a pretty good idea of what to do is Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

Speaking at the conference. the trade unionist listed several ways the left and Keir Starmer’s government can fightback, and win back disillusioned people within the trade union movement who have drifted to Farage.

He said: “We’ve got to rebalance the economy away from just serving the financial industry and speculation, towards building, manufacturing, increasing productivity, building houses and giving people meaningful work.

“It’s not just a simple question of spending, it’s about what do you do with the money that’s coming in, because at the moment it’s not going to investment in the places that we need it.”