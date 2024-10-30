Online casinos are driving the gambling industry to new heights. The UK is one of the world leaders in online gaming, with 27.9% of UK consumers reporting that they’ve gambled online. This places the UK second worldwide, and operators are working to service this growing market.

That’s where casino review sites come in. They offer an easy way to compare casinos without creating lots of accounts and spending your hard-earned money. But which casino review sites streamline this process the best?

How We Rank the Best UK Online Casino Comparison Sites

Comparing online casinos doesn’t have to be a challenge. There’s a huge market for third-party websites that have done all the legwork for you. Some of them focus on casinos as a whole, whereas others concentrate on niche casinos.

With 2023 UK casino revenues reaching £15.1 billion, it’s prompted countless new brands to enter the market. If you’re worried about having a poor gaming experience, we’ve ranked online casino review sites using metrics like:

Trustworthiness

In-depth reviews

Extra guides

User-friendly experience

Updates

These metrics have been selected because these are the ones that UK players have highlighted as most important to them when choosing a casino to create an account with. However, other metrics may also matter to you, which is why it’s wise to do your own research and examine other online casino comparison sites to ensure you’re getting the most informed view possible.

We believe that knowledge is power, and the only way to find out what the best casino is for you is to rely on trustworthy third parties to do the work for you.

3 Best Online Casino Review Sites in the UK

The best online casino review sites in the UK depend on what you value. Some people value a user-friendly experience, whereas others search for a more niche experience. We strongly recommend exploring your options, and even using multiple gaming comparison sites, to get a broader range of opinions to help you make a more informed decision on where to play.

Here’s our list of the best-performance names in the online casino review niche.

Gambling.com – 4.6/5

Search for online casino review sites and this will be one of the first sites you see. It’s also one of the oldest, with more than a decade of experience in the business. Countless players worldwide rely on this platform for the latest casino reviews, with its reach extending not just to the UK but to other major gambling markets, including the U.S.

Its reviews prioritise game variety, bonus opportunities, and player safety. You’ll notice that it’s got an extremely basic interface lending itself to the user-friendly feel of its site. All it takes is a few clicks to find casinos you can trust. Plus, it helps that they divide their reviews to cover the most popular categories players look for, including:

Online slots

Live dealer games

Table games

Gambling.com also goes beyond what you’d expect from other comparison websites. For example, you’ll find that it covers less popular game categories, such as keno and scratchcards. There’s also the recent emergency of virtual casinos, which gambling.com has been quick to cover.

If you’re someone who wants to enjoy the complete casino experience and is eager to indulge in some of the newest industry innovations, gambling.com has you covered. Simultaneously, it doesn’t lose any of its potency when covering the more traditional aspects of casinos, as listed above.

Alongside its relatively dated user-friendly interface, gambling.com relies heavily on advertising for its revenues. Sadly, some of these advertisements can be intrusive and annoying, taking away from the overall experience. Although ads are the most common way for sites of this nature to generate revenue, unfortunately, there are better ways that gambling.com could have handled their ads.

On the other hand, gambling.com is one of the industry’s strongest proponents of player safety. You’ll notice its reviews have dedicated sections for the safety protocols put in place by casinos. With an increasing number of operators from across the world, this is vital for keeping players and their money safe as they play.

It’s also important to mention that the size of its team means that some reviews are more substantial than others. Some of its reviews do leave something to be desired, resulting in inconsistencies between some of its reviews. Veteran players may be disappointed at the lack of in-depth analysis on some of the lesser-known casinos, which can force them to look elsewhere for more information.

Despite that, it’s still one of the best operators in the business of reviewing casinos, which is why casinos themselves solicit gambling.com to get reviews posted on this platform.

Casinos.com – 4.6/5

Another of the most well-known names in online casino reviews is casinos.com. Like gambling.com, they’ve got years of experience in the business, making them one of the most trustworthy brands among players.

Casinos.com’s immediate advantage is its comprehensive coverage. The site offers an in-depth investigation of all the pros and cons that matter most to the average player. You’ll see that each of its reviews covers a wide variety of subjects, including bonus structures, customer support, and the overall gaming experience.

They’re nothing if not thorough, and this empowers players to know their options and make the best decisions available to them. To make things even easier, casinos.com even has its own unique ranking system, enabling you to quickly see which casinos are the best without reading through all the reviews individually.

Like gambling.com, it covers a wide array of issues that matter most to players, including customer support, bonuses, different payment methods, and the overall gaming experience. You’ll also notice it has a comprehensive ranking system, which is updated regularly with new information.

Casinos.com has a large team that stays on top of things, ensuring players have access to the latest information. You’ll also find the promotions that casinos have going in real-time, which is helpful for people looking to maximise their returns through bonuses.

Users have mentioned that the site layout is somewhat outdated. Casinos.com has retained the same layout for years, meaning it can feel a few years behind the times. Some players may find that the layout isn’t to their liking and can be confusing at times.

But who is the team behind casinos.com?

The platform is known for employing a large dedicated team whose job it is to personally playtest each of the casinos they review. Moreover, each review on their site is updated through additional testing to ensure that the great casinos of yesterday continue to uphold those standards years later.

In short, the site is a solid addition to the industry and a go-to place if you’re a new or veteran player searching for the best casino to play with.

JohnSlots.com – 4.5/5

JohnSlots is a specialised review website concentrating on the online slots niche. Like in other countries, online slots remain the most popular game for players in the UK. With thousands of games to play, finding a slot game that aligns with what you want to see can be a trial in itself.

JohnSlots offers a two-fold experience for slots enthusiasts. Firstly, you’ve got online casino reviews focusing on casinos with substantial catalogues of slot games. It also includes niche casinos that might not feature on other sites, giving it a leg-up on its larger competitors.

On the other hand, it has an entire section dedicated to online slot games themselves, allowing you to get reviews for the latest games. Many players appreciate the fact that they place a heavy emphasis on bonuses, which are among the biggest draws for a lot of slots games.

The only real downside of JohnSlots is that it’s a niche slot review site, meaning if you’re also interested in other games, you’re not going to get the service here. Another issue is that it doesn’t have the extensive database of some of the larger online review sites.

However, if you’re a lover of online slots, you can’t go wrong with JohnSlots as a casino and game review site.

Conclusion: Find the Best UK Online Casinos

Online review sites are amongst the most valuable resources players have to get the best possible gaming experiences. Instead of wasting your time and money test-driving casinos, review sites have done the work for you. This enables you to find a safe place to play while enjoying the best possible experience.

Moreover, you can assess reviews based on the metrics that matter most to you as a customer. We recommend using multiple sites to ensure you’ve got a selection of opinions to help you make an informed decision. What’s your favourite online casino review site?