If you observe Escape from Tarkov or EFT from a fundamental level, you will find this game to be a highly realistic and tense gunplay by looting. This game sports a huge assortment of modifications and guns besides having a real ballistics model. Players who play this game find death to be coming painfully and quickly. Hence, they are required to take very good care of their weapons. The weapons should not get overheated or jammed. Again, the players who play EFT should not be timid as it is for the brave hearted.

Fighting skilfully

The vital tips

If you want to play Escape from Tarkov like a pro, you need to follow some tips as they make a huge difference between the survival and end of a player. Some tactics that will make you stronger and play like a pro are:

A comprehensive knowledge of the map and positioning

Every player who plays EFT ought to know the map well as it is one of the vital tips. When players know their common areas of loot, extraction points, and PvP zones of high-traffic they can remain assured that they are aware of every vital thing that this game possesses. Players should use their knowledge for ambushing all the unsuspecting players, planning their movements, and avoiding confrontations when they work on gear.

Awareness of sound

If you think audio is the least important in EFT, you are wrong as audio plays a pivotal role in this game. Gunfire, footsteps, and at times, rustling bushes too give away the locations of enemies. Always utilise superior-grade headphones for picking up on even the subtle sounds. Additionally, you must remain alert of the noises you make. Always move slowly when they need arises for averting losing your position.

Use your guns before you immerse yourself in real combat

When players play Escape from Tarkov, they use various guns and each gun players use tend to be different from one another. It happens even when they fire various weapons belonging to the same brand. It happens as EFT has a great weapon modding system. It suggests that all weapons are found with exclusive recoil, range, and preciseness based on what has been tacked on. Though it sounds to good to be true, new players confront various issues with it. When players fire in full-auto it surprises them with a fierce recoil that can get them killed in a PvP fight. It can also leave the player hesitant as whether they should use other guns or full-auto guns. If a player wants to avoid nasty surprises, they need to test out the way his gun fires. He can do this by developing a shooting range in his hideout. Alternatively, he can get involved into an offline raid too.

Utilise gear for informing about your decision-making

When players discuss about gearing up, they look how it affects their behaviour. If a player packs a long-range gun, he keeps himself away from the enclosed areas of EFT. When players use an M700 sniper then it won’t work well in area of Customs’ Dorms. Again, a full-auto SMG does not turn out to be the finest choice for the fields of Woods. Players should use their gear to their strengths and they enjoy an enhanced time when they kill players while playing this game. Hence, every player should take his gear seriously while making decisions.

Think about loadouts and inventory management

Players should never overload their gear with some undesired items. They should make it a point to keep their loadouts streamlined and concentrate on what is important for the raid. Additionally, they should pack various grenades, ammo types, and meds. They should gear up according to their strategies and maps.

The selection of ammos and armor is important

When players choose the ideal ammo and armor sensibly then it works as a game-changer. If a player chooses a higher penetration ammo, then it can bypass heavy armor. Hence, they can balance their selection of ammo based on the likely gear of their opponents. Players should always prioritise armor according to their playstyle. They should opt for lighter when they need mobility and heavier if they think of tanking damage.