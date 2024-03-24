Casinos have continued to grow in popularity over the years. The rise of online gaming has seen casino games has been more popular than ever. Online casinos are a great way to introduce casino gaming to different demographics of people, who may not have accessed land-based casinos before. And many are entering land-based casinos across Europe for the first time to play their favourite games.

Casino Estoril

Located in Portugal, Casino Estoril is one of Europe’s biggest casino ventures which even boasts its own art gallery. Besides being home to gaming tables and machines, there’s also two restaurants on the premise and space to enjoy live musical entertainment.

Olympic Park Casino

A 17,000 sq ft casino located in Estonia, and home to 95 slot machines and 18 games.

Casino Monte-Carlo

The Monte Carlo Casino based in Monaco has its own claim to fame, with over 100 slot machines. That makes it the casino in Europe with the most slot machines, although of course it’s also home to table games.

Casino di Campione

Sitting directly on Venice’s Grand Canal, Casino Di Campione is not just one of the largest casinos in Europe, but one of the oldest too. A stunning building, the interiors even include artwork of the famous painter Girolamo Romeo.

Casino Baden-Baden Germany

The oldest casino in Germany is Casino Baden-Baden, and certainly one of the most beautiful in the world. It’s the home of an array of games including poker, blackajck, punto banco and more.

King’s Resort

Across the German border in Czech Republic, is a poker player’s haven, King’s Resort, with 160 poker tables and daily tournaments.

Concorde Luxury Resort

Less than 2 km from Bafra Beach in Vokolidha, the casino at Concorde Luxury Resort offers the classic casino games making for a brilliant gaming experience.

Casino Playa de Las Americas

Situated in the basement of the Hotel Gran Tinerfe has a great ambiance, games tables and more.

Draganoara Casino

Conveniently located in the entertainment area of Malta is Draganoara Casino, which includes delicious dining options and amazing sea views.

Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Mediterranee

This casino in the Hyatt hotel in Nice is decorated in an art deco style and features classic games over 17 gaming tables.

Casino les Princes

Located in the Marriot hotel in Cannes, Casino les Princes offers a variety of games including roulette, blackjack, poker and more.

Porto Carras

Visiting Halkidiki? It’s worth visiting the Porto Carras Casino, which is home to over 200 slot machines, six American roulette tables, eight Touch bet roulette tables, poker tables and so much more.

City of Dreams Mediterranean

This casino is situated in Cyprus and is Europe’s first luxury integrated entertainment, resort as well as being one of Europe’s largest casinos. Enjoy table games and slots, gourmet restaurants an aqua and adventure park and so much more.

Hotel Marienlyst

One of the top casinos in Denmark stuns visitors with its setting, as it’s located on a beautiful beach, with views to Kronborg Castle.

Salzburg Casino

For one of the most visited casinos in Salzburg, Austria is Salzburg Casino – which sets itself apart from the rest being based in a Baroque palace.

Shangri La Casino

If you’re travelling to Georgia, then you want to check out Shangri La Casinos in Tbilisi, which has been around for over three decades. They offer a range of games including roulette, slots, blackjack, poker and more, as well as a restaurant serving both continental and Asian cuisine.

The Clermont Club

Based in Mayfair in London, this casino was designed by architect William Kent, with gaming options including slots, blackjack, punto banco and roulette. It’s also had an array of prestigious members over the years including Lord Derby, James Goldsmith, Ian Fleming and Lucien Freud. The UK is also known for its amazing online casinos, with big names such as Ladbrokes among the top 20 according to bestcasinosites.net.

Empire Casino

Located just a mile from London’s Westminster Abbey, Empire Casino is one of the largest in London with an area for high stakes players in the Dragon Lounge club.

Resorts World Birmingham

Another one of the busiest casinos in Europe is located in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as well as being a shopping mall, and having a variety of restaurants and a hotel.