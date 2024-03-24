The Hippodrome Casino in London will turn a simple game of poker into a memorable experience.

This iconic venue originally opened back in 1900 as a circus variety theatre. Today, it’s a world-famous casino and entertainment complex.

You’ll find the Hippodrome is in the heart of London’s West End entertainment district, near Leicester Square. It’s one of the biggest and busiest casinos in Britain with slot machines and all the table games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

And as well as all those gaming facilities, the Hippodrome also has several bars, restaurants and performance spaces. On any single night it can be hosting live music, comedy or cabaret.

How will it differ from playing online?

Playing in a live venue and playing poker games online can be quite different. Before you set off for the Hippodrome it might be wise to prepare yourself.

Live poker in a real casino involves direct face-to-face interaction with the other players. This creates a more social atmosphere – but it also effects how you actually play.

You can clearly observe opponents’ body language and facial expressions – they’re right in front of you. These can be valuable insights into their hands, style and strategies.

Reading opponents ‘tells’ (the subtle physical or behavioural cues) is a significant aspect of live poker. Experienced players use this information to gain an edge.

But remember that you can look at the other players – and that means they can look at you too.

Being physically present at the table allows you to control your posture, demeanour, expressions – and create your own poker image at the table. What sort of player will you be?

Note that you’ll find live poker tends to have a slower pace compared to online poker. Don’t get impatient, you’ll have more time to make decisions – but expect to play fewer hands per hour.

What will you miss from online poker?

Playing poker online offers the convenience of playing from anywhere with an internet connection, whether it’s on the go via mobile devices – or slumped on the sofa at home.

The poker platforms offer a wider variety of games, formats and stakes. The games tend to be much faster paced with quicker decision-making and a higher volume of hands.

But without the physical presence of opponents, you can’t observe their body language and expressions. You have to concentrate on their betting patterns and timings to get any sort of insight into their hand and strategy.

Online poker allows players to play multiple tables simultaneously. Plenty of players take advantage of this as it increases the potential for profit – but it also requiring strong multitasking skills.

Whether you prefer live or online poker can depend on your playing style and poker tastes – or simply your mood that day. Many players enjoy both formats.

How to prepare for the Hippodrome

Take some practical steps to ensure you’re ready for the Hippodrome poker experience.

Practicalities will include obvious things like checking the Hippodrome’s website or calling to find out the timetable for poker tournaments and cash games.

Understand the types of games offered in the poker room, whether it’s Texas Hold’em, Omaha or other variations. Brush up on the rules and the relevant strategies if you need to.

Take valid identification, like a driver’s license or passport – you’ll need it to get in the casino.

Consider dressing smartly. A special smart outfit can enhance the casino experience – and it may help you feel more confident at the tables.

And don’t forget your vital poker accessories, like lucky charms and a notebook and pen for taking notes.

General tips for your casino visit

It’s a good idea to spend some time reviewing basic poker strategy and tactics, especially if you haven’t played in a while. You could feel more pressure in a live playing situation.

Check your knowledge of hand rankings, betting strategies and the common mistakes to avoid. Making an error at the casino could be embarrassing – and costly.

At the same time prepare yourself for the ups and downs of poker. You may win, you may lose – stay focused, be positive.

And most importantly, manage your bankroll wisely. Decide a budget and stick to it.

This means you can continue playing comfortably, avoid chasing losses and play within your means. It might be a good idea to budget for additional expenses like food and drinks at the casino too.

Finally, remember to have fun and enjoy the Hippodrome Casino experience. Whether you win or lose, it’s a great opportunity to test your skills and enjoy the excitement of live poker.