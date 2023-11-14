A cock and bull story is one of outlandish largesse, being scarcely believable. One theory as to the origin of the term in that it emanated from two pubs; The Cock and The Bull. Increasingly inebriated clientele would swap stories, thereon known as cock and bull stories. Essentially, cock and bull stories are pub talk. That was in the 1600s, this is 2023, and pub talk still matters. In an automotive sense in relates to your car and what it’s capable of. The beauty of this being, you’re in a pub so, therefore, cannot drive, only regale friends with outlandish stories. In the age of Google, evidence can be sought in a click. Numbers, therefore, matter. At least in this environment. Which brings us to the Audi R8, or specifically, the Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD.

The Audi R8 is a supercar. It therefore operates in rarified air. At £158,000, of course it does. But the Audi R8 also serves to highlight that there’s more to a car than its numbers. The initial sticking point in this regard is a 0-60 time of ‘only’ 3.7secs. At a time when SUVs can outsprint it off the line, that could be a fatal blow. Having the car for a week during Storm Ciaran meant that getting the power down to achieve that was impossible anyway. A well heeled hot hatch, say an Audi RS3, would’ve left the Audi R8 RWD scrabbling for traction back at the lights.

So, what’s the purpose of a 562bhp, 550Nm torque rear wheel drive supercar in the modern world? Wouldn’t you just get the quattro? The Audi R8, in RWD guise, transcends the numbers. There’s a lot more to a car than its 0-60 time and the Audi R8 is a visceral reminder of that.

What’s the Audi R8 like to drive?

The first ace up the Audi R8’s sleeve is the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10. It’s the same unit as found in the Lamborghini Huracan, albeit with a far more Audi twist. That is to say, it’s not as loud and brash as the folks at Sant’Agata have made it. Not that it’s the shy and retiring type. Get it revving over 5000rpm and chasing the 8500rpm red line and it positively sings. In fact, you’ll just want to keep doing that. Sod how fast it is, experiencing that race to the red line is positively addictive.

But it is fast. The delivery of the acceleration is supremely smooth, barely breaking for gear changes as the 7-speed dual-clutch unit unfussily does its thing. It’s a wonderfully linear experience and the speed just keeps on rapidly accumulating.

Given the conditions, it was far better to ease the Audi R8 into its work. Stamp on the throttle and the conditions would overwhelm it, with wheel spin induced at any speed. Gradually but rapidly compress the accelerator and the Audi R8 just kicks on effortlessly. The decibels rise, the horizon approaches with increasing haste and it feels every inch a supercar with its sensory overload.

The ride is firm and you certainly notice every road’s imperfections, but you can get it over speedbumps without panic. The steering, whilst not the final word in feedback, is alive in your hands as the Audi R8 skits across poor surfaces and is perfectly accurate. It’s busy off centre which might not be to everyone’s taste, but I enjoyed the interactions with it. It brings together the feel of a really well balanced car. You can place it, treat it with respect and there’s plenty of traction to be found.

What’s the Audi R8 like to live with?

You’ll forgive the firm ride, although more modern supercars do offer a smoother ride. You’d be more comfortable in a McLaren Artura, for example. There’s only one setting for the suspension, so you can’t firm it up for all-out attack then slacken it off for driving around town.

The drive modes, comfort, auto or dynamic, affect the engine and gearbox. In dynamic, the engine tone is more baritone and purposeful. It starts up with a pleasing bark which serves as an initial sign of intent.

From the moment you approach the Audi R8, in fact, it has a purposeful stance. Open the door, slide down into the optional bucket seats, and it’s easy to find an accommodating driving position. You can sit nice and low in the cabin, with good adjustability to the steering column.

The infotainment was one area I was concerned about prior to the review. Audis from the A6 upwards feature a dual-screen configuration and I’m not sure anyone does it better. The Audi R8, however, is not long for this world and retains an old-school layout with everything displayed on the driver’s binnacle. I thought this would be fiddly, but it’s actually very easy to navigate with the scroller in the centre console. There are physical button for the HVAC and it’s all very intuitive.

Drive modes are accessible via the steering wheel which makes a quick change in approach easy enough. Overall practicality is good for a supercar. There’s a front trunk which accommodates a couple of bags, plus storage behind the seats.

The cabin is loud, if only because that V10 sits just behind your head. Crank up the B&O sound system in traffic, let the V10 sing on the open road. Fuel economy? 16.4 miles over 410 miles of driving. Let’s move on.

Conclusion

A supercar is about so much more than its numbers. It shouldn’t have to be driven flat out to be enjoyed and the Audi R8 achieves this. To focus on 0-60 times is to entirely miss the point. This is a car you can immerse yourself in. From the noise of the engine, the communication with the chassis and the near perfect balance, the Audi R8 enthrals on most drives.

It makes it a great shame that the Audi R8 is leaving us. It’s a car that transformed the perception of Audi as a brand when it arrived on the scene in 2006. The Audi R8 RWD stands out as something even more of an anomaly in Audi’s recent history, being a car from which they’ve removed their fabled quattro system in the search for good times and engagement. The Audi R8 is a car engineered with the driving experience front and centre, and it shows.

Even the interior, standing as something of a modern study in minimalism, reduces distractions and draws focus to the tarmac ahead.

Initial impressions can be thrown out the window. I was expecting the Audi R8 to fit the ‘everyday supercar’ model. It is, after all, an Audi. Whilst you could daily it, it’s more driver focussed than that. The optional bucket seats (£3,250) don’t offer lumbar adjustment and I suspect the standard sport seats are the way to go. £9,000 worth of carbon fibre is another extravagance that I could live without.

Sadly, however, I’m now without the Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD full stop. As will the world soon be, too. It’s easy to see how this sat as the ultimate expression of Vorsprung durch Technik for so long, laying bare not only the engineering might of Audi, but it’s soul as well.