The coupe-style SUV remains something of a curiosity in my mind. You could have a coupe or an SUV; the two don’t necessarily make sense as partners. A coupe offers more subtlety and better driving dynamics; an SUV offers more practicality and perceived off road ruggedness. And yet, in the Audi Q8, the marriage does kind of work. It’s not a beautiful car, but nor is it an ugly one like so many crossovers. It has more presence than its sibling, the Audi Q7, appearing leaner and meaner despite being very similar in stature. From front on it’s easy to confuse them, but from side and rear there’s no mistaking them. The Audi Q8 has more aesthetically pleasing lines and the rear tail light looks ultra-modern. Surely, however, you’d want the practicality of a more spacious design if you’re buying a big car?

The model tested is the ‘base’ spec Audi Q8 50 TDI S-line. I’ve used inverted commas because base spec doesn’t really exist for the Audi Q8. It’s the cheapest in the range, starting at £72,250. The model tested comes in at £75,295 thanks to a couple of options. Satellite silver paints sets you back £750 and the comfort and sound pack a further £2,295. This brings Bang & Olufsen premium audio and all the parking sensors, 360-degree camera and self-parking functionality. I’m sure that’s fitted to every Audi on their press fleet through fear of incompetent journalists curbing those rather lovely 21” wheels. I don’t blame them.

Everything else being standard, however, shows off the rather generous level of standard equipment. Going Vorsprung, which adds every option, adds a further £22,000 to the price. Ventilated massage seats, panoramic sunroof, head up display, enhanced audio, 22” wheels, upgraded interior… Do you need all that? Perhaps.

Living with the Audi Q8

The Audi Q8, in any guise, is a lovely place to be. Get it up and running and the Audi Q8 settles into a cruise with aplomb. It can be eerily quiet, with the V6 diesel only kicking into life when you really prod it. Otherwise it serenely progresses. The interior is really well appointed, with materials pleasant to the touch and an expensive feeling ambience. There’s also space; loads and loads of space.

It feels like the rear passengers are in another postcode and there is a lavish amount of legroom back there. The sloping roofline doesn’t pinch headroom and you could sit comfortably back there for hours. There is ISOFIX throughout the car, including the driver’s seat. If your toddler fancies themselves as the next Ayrton Senna, that’s great news.

The huge amount of rear legroom also doesn’t impact on boot space. There’s 605-litres with the rear seats up, 1755-litres with them down. By any measure, that’s plenty. I did an airport run and played a game of cricket and there was zero fuss getting everything in. On a family excursion to the south coast it consumed everything including awkward objects such as the buggy. You’ll get five people and all their gear in without any trouble.

Where it might be an issue, however, is that sloping roofline. If you regularly transport white goods around in your luxury vehicle, the Audi Q8 isn’t going to work for you. The Audi Q7 will. The same goes for dogs; they might be a bit cramped given the shape of the boot. If you’re just doing normal, family stuff, however, then there is nothing to complain about in the Audi Q8.

What’s the Audi Q8 like to drive?

We reviewed the Audi RS Q8 a couple of years ago and, obviously, it could scarcely be more different to the Audi Q8 50 TDI. That said, it’s still a car you can hustle along an enjoy. You get a sense for the template upon which the RS Q8 was built in a less physics and tarmac bullying manner.

Powered by a V6 diesel producing 286hp and 600Nm of torque, the Audi Q8 50 TDI is good for 0-62mph in 6.1secs. That’s not slow for a car weighing north of 2,500kg once you’ve loaded it up. The sprint from standstill, however, is not where the Audi Q8 impresses.

It can be a bit laboured off the mark and it’s the only time you really notice all that weight. You have to be very deliberate with the throttle, otherwise there’s a lot of noise but not a lot of forward propulsion. If you’re going for a gap out of a junction, it can feel like an eternity before it surges forwards.

Once up and running, it effortlessly switches from canter to gallop. There’s plenty of power to surge past slower moving motorway traffic and to commit to overtakes. For simply pottering about in, the Audi Q8 is a wonderful car. It makes commuting and ordinary driving scenarios a pleasure, isolating you from the outside world in a rather comfortable cocoon.

If you do hit a B-road, make sure you switch the gearbox into sport mode, otherwise it can be very slow to react. It’s also worth leaving the suspension in comfort rather than dynamic. Dynamic makes the Audi Q8 far too stiff for UK roads. There’s plenty of traction to work with and the steering is accurate if not, as expected, imbued with feedback.

Conclusion

One thing you will also notice when driving the Audi Q8 is its size. It’s just shy of 5m long and is 2m wide. All the parking assistance is necessary. It’s a remarkably easy car to get to grips with, though. Audi’s MMI virtual cockpit and infotainment system is premium feeling and intuitive to use. Pairing your phone takes seconds and you feel comfortable with the entire setup very quickly.

There’s a reason diesel is back in demand at the moment, too. Across 300-miles of driving I achieved 33.1mpg. A lot of that was for shorter journeys and commuting, plus the odd indulgence along B-roads in the name of serious journalism. All conditions must be tested! On a long run down to the south coast I achieved 40mpg without trying. With a 75-litre fuel tank capacity, you’ll easily see 550-miles from a refill. If you regularly do long journeys, the 50 TDI is probably the pick of the Audi Q8 range. It’s also Ulez compliant.

The Audi Q8 is a car I came to really like. It’s imposing without being domineering; subtly styled without completely fading into the background. It’s better looking than the Q7 and, for some reason, feels nicer inside. There’s an air of high end quality that permeates every facet of the Audi Q8, from the moment you get in to the moment you return home. It also takes every eventuality in its stride, with enough power to keep you interested and enough space and luxury to keep everyone comfortable for hours on end.

If you need seven seats and/or transport washing machines around regularly, then the Audi Q7 is the choice. If not, The Audi Q8 brings flashier aesthetics and an added layer of opulence.