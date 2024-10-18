Two-thirds of England fans couldn’t care less about whether the national team’s manager is English, contrary to the typically wide-of-the-mark reports in the Daily Mail.

While some argue that Englishness is an essential criterion for the role, most fans seem to prioritise managerial expertise and the prospect of winning over any emphasis on nationality.

The broader shift in attitudes comes at a time when England has seen many of its Premier League clubs thrive under the leadership of foreign managers.

From Pep Guardiola’s dominance at Manchester City to Jürgen Klopp’s transformation of Liverpool, fans have witnessed firsthand how foreign talent in the dugout can bring success.

Coupled with Sarina Wiegman’s success with the Lionesses, this has helped reduce the stigma surrounding a foreign manager for the national team.

As one fan summed it up in the BBC’s report on the topic: “We just want to win, and if that means hiring the best person regardless of where they’re from, then so be it”.

As usual, Brittons are much less xenophobic and anti-immigrant than the media (and your Twitter feed) want you to believe. https://t.co/SnfiAEu6Qx — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 18, 2024

The poll contrasts starkly to the opinion in the Daily Mail.

In an article published following the appointment of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, the Mail expressed significant dismay.

“It’s a dark day for English football,” the paper commented, lamenting the potential hiring of a non-English manager as a threat to national identity.

The piece suggested that having a non-Englishman at the helm would somehow undermine the team’s values and that the very essence of English football would be diluted.

This perspective reflects a common sentiment in the paper’s broader editorial approach, which often emphasizes the importance of maintaining English traditions.

The Mail editorial further warned that allowing a non-English manager would set a dangerous precedent, giving the impression that the Football Association (FA) had “given up” on developing homegrown talent in management.

