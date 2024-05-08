Joey Barton could be facing bankruptcy over social media posts that have prompted costly libel action to be taken against him, a former lawyer has claimed.

BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine is suing the ex-footballer for calling him a “bike nonce” in a social media post.

Barton uploaded an image on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Vine and disgraced TV presenter Rolf Harris, together with the comment: “Oh Jeremy Vine. Did you, Rolf-aroo and Schofield go out on a tandem bike ride? You big bike nonce ya!”

A libel claim has been filed at the High Court, naming Vine as the claimant and former Man City, QPR, and Newcastle midfielder Barton as the defendant.

It is the second libel case brought against Barton as a result of his recent activity on social media.

TV pundit and ex-footballer Eni Aluko is also suing him after an online attack about her family, after a series of social media posts about female football pundits and Aluko herself.

According to Clive Wismayer, a former civil litigation solicitor, the legal action could land Barton in serious financial stress.

Similar action taken against actor Laurence Fox has resulted in costs and damages of £2.2 million which do not include his own costs, Wismayer says.

A Go Fund Me promoted by Barton in March to help him “take on” Jeremy Vine has raised £15,934 of its £100,000 target.

I’ve started a Go Fund Me to take on Jeremy Vine.



All proceeds gained will go to @AlderHey in Liverpool. This is about principle for me. He’s a strange man Vine. https://t.co/SyLyWkwICZ



Thanks for the support in advance. 🥷👑👍 — 👑 Joey Barton 👑 (@Joey7Barton) March 15, 2024

Discussing the case on X, Wismayer said Barton’s reluctance to ‘give ground’ in the case could end up costing him a significant amount of money.

“Fox’s costs and damages liability amount to c. £2.2M and that doesn’t include his own costs. Bankruptcy awaits him. I expect the same will befall Barton whose tasteless boasts about his wealth I do not believe”, he said.

.. very much higher.



Fox’s costs & damages liability amount to c. £2.2M & that doesn’t include his own costs. Bankruptcy awaits him. I expect the same will befall Barton whose tasteless boasts about his wealth I do not believe.



The nature of this week’s High Court hearing .. — Clive Wismayer 🇪🇺🇲🇹 🇳🇱 🥪 (@CliveWismayer) May 7, 2024

Below, Barton sets out in his own words why Vine and Aluko are suing him.

The clip has been described as “dishonest” and “self-serving” by Wismayer, who says the claim that “it was just banter” will not stand up in court.

