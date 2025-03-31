While many have never realised it before, British homes have a dire lack of natural sunlight into their homes. Small windows and few of them, we have a track record of shutting out the light in a nation already self-conscious about its weather. This article looks at why that is and what the solution might be.

The legacy of the window tax

The scarcity of natural light in British homes can be traced all the way back to the window tax, which was introduced in 1696 under King William III. The idea was to be a progressive tax system based on wealth, given that large homes typically had more windows.

Except, they began bricking the windows up as a loophole, resulting in much darker homes. The tax had health consequences too, even resulting in disease outbreaks like typhus due to a worsening of ventilation.

It was repealed in 1851 after a lot of public outcry—with even Charles Dickens joining in the criticism—but its legacy lingers. Not only do you still see many Georgian and Victorian buildings display bricked-up or “blind” windows, but it’s normalized our acceptance of few windows.

Modern builds — Practical constraints or false economy?

Today, British homes seem to continue this tradition, despite not having a tax benefit. Small windows are in fact due to practical constraints and cost-saving measures. Building regulations require specific energy efficiency standards where windows must achieve low U-values (heat transfer rates), but larger windows are also more expensive, and much of the development is driven by cutting corners where possible.

Safety regulations further restrict window designs, with upper-floor openings being set at least 1.1 meters above floor level, which limits options for expansive glazing. But it’s not like floor-to-window solutions don’t exist in the UK, as Tuinmaximaal.co.uk proves to be successful. It’s just that, unfortunately, homeowners get these solutions after the home has already been built.

The Norwegian approach: Fighting SAD with light

Norway is a good example of a nation, like the UK, that lacks sunlight. So, to make up for it, they prioritise natural light in their architectural design, meaning a lot of designs feature floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s been important in fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder, which occurs during long winters. Even if it’s not sunny, being able to see the daylight out of the window can help our circadian rhythm, meaning we sleep better and feel better. Given the already-high costs of UK homes, it wouldn’t seem to be much of a marginal increase in price per large window, given the land itself accounts for a big proportion of the cost.

This design philosophy aligns with the Nordic cultural concept “Friluftsliv,” which is an emphasis on connecting with nature and outdoor living. This is why it’s common to have saunas in the garden, despite it being below freezing for half the year, as well as having minimalistic interiors to further amplify natural illumination, again, something that the UK lacks and is why IKEA has become so popular.

Cultural attitudes

Cultural differences certainly play a role, with British homeowners valuing privacy. Sliding patio doors is a common renovation, but this is perhaps because it’s mostly on the back of kitchens, rather than living spaces.

Norwegians generally have more space, with cheaper land and homes spread out more, meaning that they’re inclined to embrace their surroundings as their surroundings aren’t mostly urban developments.

Even still, we could learn a thing or two about Scandinavian design and how they, against all odds, rank as some of the happiest people in the world in the face of sunless arctic winters. Large windows, perhaps, is a small inclination into how and why they’ve made this possible.

Featured image from PxHere