Properties with older sash windows are more than likely going to require maintenance work, however this is a specialist area that requires expertise. By choosing an expert, skilled professional you will future proof your windows for years to come. But with so many window companies in London, how do you find a true expert who deals daily with refurbishing sash windows?

Handymen, glazers and property maintenance services in the capital are available in abundance, but for a period property with sash windows, you need to be careful when choosing a provider and make an informed decision.

10 Steps to Take When Choosing a Sash Window Repair Service

Do Your Research

Research and gather information about sash window repairs. It can be a big job and costly to get the windows repaired so conduct thorough research to find a sash window repair service in London you can trust. Look for companies with positive reviews, a good reputation, and experience in repairing sash windows.

Recommendations

Word of mouth is how many sash window repair companies get their next job, especially if you live in an area full of properties that are of a similar age. Speak to neighbours and find out if they have had work done on their sash windows. Personal recommendations can be valuable as they are based on real experiences – fingers crossed if you pick the right sash window company you will be able to recommend them on to the next person!

Online Reviews

Failing to find personal recommendations need not be a problem, many online reviews are just as useful. Online review sites, such as Yelp, or Trustpilot and the company’s Google Business profile will often have customer reviews that can provide insights into the company’s reputation and the quality of their services.

Check Out Their Experience

Verify the credentials and experience of the repair service by finding out how long they have been in business and if they specialise in period sash window repairs. Experienced professionals are more likely to provide quality workmanship and should have plenty of case studies.

Ask for Examples

Sash window repairs require specific skills and know-how. When looking into companies ask about the expertise of the repair service and ask for examples of their previous work. Any reputable company will have an abundance of examples they can show.

References are Key

When spending big on sash window repairs, it helps to have feedback from other customers. Genuine references from previous clients will allow you to reach out to hear about their experience with the company- especially around customer service if any problems arise.

Shop Around

Unsure on the price you have been quoted? Obtain multiple quotes and contact at least three different repair services and request detailed quotes for the repairs. Ensure the quotes include a breakdown of the costs, materials, and estimated timelines. Comparing multiple quotes will help you understand the rate you should be paying and to make an informed decision.

Get a Warranty

Find out if your sash window repair includes any warranties for their work. This might sway your final decision as you know if anything goes wrong, you are covered. A reliable sash window repair company will stand behind their repairs and provide guarantees for their workmanship.

Insurance

No insurance coverage? Probably a red flag. Check if the sash window repair includes adequate insurance coverage. This is important to protect both you and the team working on your property in case of any accidents, damages, or injuries that may occur during the repair process.

Trust Your Gut

Choose a repair service that makes you feel confident in their abilities and professionalism. You can always call them out to have a look at the job and to get to know who is taking on the project and if they are the right fit. Why not ask them to explain the repair process? They should have no problem explaining what will happen and how long the job will likely take. Going with a company that ticks all the boxes above and who can give you all the answers you need is probably going to be the perfect match!

Fingers crossed this has given you a nice little checklist to run through when looking for a reputable sash window restoration company – good luck on your search and remember if you find a great local London company to recommend them to your neighbours, friends and family!