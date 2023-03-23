Despite being just 32 kilometres long and 23 kilometres wide, Barbados certainly packs a punch when it comes to its unique geographical, biological and cultural features.

Terraced sugarcane plains are separated by rolling hills that generally parallel the coasts, with elevations as high as 340 meters offering some breathtaking panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Most of these are located in the Scotland District, which is known for its lush tropical vegetation and fascinating indigenous gullies.

At 1000ft above sea level, the famed natural wonder has become home to Apes Hill Barbados, which takes the mantle as the most elevated golf resort and community in Barbados.

Set within the undulating topography of the Central Highlands, and hugging the geologically unique Scotland District, it is home to an 18-hole, par 72 Championship golf course which is complemented by state-of-the-art golf amenities featuring the latest technology.

With its laid-back, luxury lifestyle, sustainability lives at its core and permeates through the entire resort and community.

The stunning collection of residences, which blend seamlessly with the environment highlight that nature, innovation and technology reign supreme across the lush landscape.

Apes Hill Barbados delivers an unmatched adventure for the entire family and is a natural setting for an ultra-luxurious golf resort and community.

Homeowners and resort guests alike have full access to the resort’s amenities such as the golf courses, clubhouse, driving range, racquet centre with paddle courts and tiger turf tennis courts, nature trails and spa facilities.

All the facilities at Apes hill are conveniently located, making it easy to drop into a yoga class or the Club House for a sunset cocktail.

Potential buyers can choose from up to 20 different villa options but with bespoke finishings to suit their needs including the luxurious four bed Hilltop residences, sleek and modern bungalows with soothing westerly sea views overlooking the Par 3 9-hole course.

The two-storey three-bedroom open plan Courtyard Villas with private pools and gardens also offer the perfect indoor-outdoor living with unobstructed sea views and sliding glass doors opening on three sides.

Below, renowned golf course architect Ron Kirby shares the story of his journey to develop a re-imagined golf experience at Apes Hill Barbados:

Related: The Royal Westmoreland Club: Golf in Paradise