Bosses of under-fire shipping company P&O shared multi-million bonus packages after they sacked hundreds of UK-based crew last year.

The company’s annual reports show that bosses at the Dubai company behind P&O Ferries were paid $18.9 million (£15.5 million) in 2021, including bonuses, up from $17.8 million.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has staged a demonstration in Westminster with its leaders criticising the Government for its response to the sackings.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is a national disgrace that the Government has taken no concrete action to punish this rogue company, DP World, for unlawfully sacking 786 seafarers last year.

“By making it harder to take industrial action with minimum service legislation, the Government is going to make it hard to resolve disputes and to repair industrial relations across the transport and offshore sectors.

“As a maritime trade union, RMT will continue to campaign for stronger seafarers’ rights through fair pay agreements, revoking P&O Ferries’ Royal Charter, banning DP World from freeport tax reliefs, ending discrimination at sea, and the scrapping of anti-trade union laws.”

A P&O Ferries spokesman said: “Significant changes in the last year have saved this business, including the 2,200 jobs we secured in coastal communities across the UK.

“As a result, we are now serving the needs of our passenger and freight customers much better than ever before.”

