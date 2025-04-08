As we emerge from winter and enter the warmer months, we’re reminded once again that creating content changes with the seasons is an incredibly effective digital marketing strategy that can’t be overlooked. When it comes to updating your business’s content, you should take advantage of seasonal trends, or you could be seriously missing out.

Every season allows for new types of content to be created, enabling you to make the most of holidays throughout the year.

First Up, What Is Seasonal Marketing?

Whilst it might seem self-explanatory, seasonal marketing is all about adapting your plan and your content to reflect the current time of year. You could be creating content that reflects the season or an upcoming holiday.

You would’ve seen a range of different seasonal marketing campaigns on your feed. These include things like Black Friday sales, Christmas deals, summertime promotions on swimming costumes, and so much more.

Next, Why Does It Matter?

Changing your content based on the seasons can have a number of benefits for your business. This can include increased sales during the year, more engagement in your content from your target audience and the ability to stand out from the crowd.

Not only will seasonal promotions make you money, but posting timely and relevant content can help drive engagement and foster better connections with your audience.

What Kind Of Content Should I Refresh?

When it comes to the kinds of content that you can refresh as the seasons change, there really is no one-size-fits-all approach. Some of the following things might be a good place for you to start if you’re looking for a refresh:

Your colour palette: You might want to change the overall colour palette of your creatives as the seasons change. This could mean using more pastel colours in spring and brighter, more vivid oranges for autumn. Your imagery: Changing up your imagery with the seasons is vital for ensuring you’re always on trend. This could mean including Christmas imagery in December or posting more summery content in the lead-up to the warmer months. Your copy: Regarding seasonal changes, your copy really cannot be overlooked. You want to ensure your copy is relevant to the current season to entice your audience to interact. Your promotions: Seasonal promotions on your products or services are vital if you want to ensure you’re maximising your sales. This could include things like flash sales on coats in the lead-up to winter or sales on gift sets as we approach particular holidays like Mother’s Day.

How Do I Ensure The Content I Create Is Engaging?

If you’re always changing and updating your content, it can be easy to feel like it may be getting repetitive or rushed. There are a few different things you can do, though, to ensure that your content feels natural, is easy to create, and engages your audience.

Know Your Audience

When it comes to seasonal content, you really do need to know your audience! There’s no point in focusing on specific seasons or holidays if you know for a fact that your audience won’t resonate with them. It’s important that you are intentional with your content, as knowing your audience is really one of the make-or-break factors for success.

Aim For Timeless Over Trendy

If you’re looking to create assets that you can use year on year, it’s important to not lean too heavily on current trends. Whilst it’s important to always have your finger on the pulse and to post more ‘trendy’ content if and when it suits your brand, more timeless assets are going to be incredibly handy for creating content you can use over and over again.

Add A Personal Touch

There’s nothing quite like knowing the story behind the brand and adding seasonal aspects can be incredibly impactful when it comes to building connections. When it comes to big holidays or the changing seasons, consider sharing a personal story that you can link back to your brand. This could be how you decorate your space, your family traditions or anything in between. Showing the audience your world is a great way to not only create engaging content but also form lasting connections with your customers or clients.

Spotlight Your Staff

Similar to adding personal touches to your content, sharing your staff is also a great way to humanise your brand and drive engagement. Consider sharing content like your staff’s best survival tips for winter or their upcoming summer holiday destinations for creative content that adds an extra layer to your business and sets you apart from your competitors.

Make It Interactive

Marketing these days is all about engaging with your audience. As the seasons change, consider creating content that allows you to have conversations or interact with the people consuming your media.

Consider posting a poll on your Instagram story asking people a question relevant to the season that also links back to your product. This could be their favourite product for summer or their number one item they need to get through the cooler months. Interactive content is a great way to engage your audience, and it works as excellent market research, too!

Enlist The Experts

If you’re looking to create seasonal content but you’re not sure where to start, or you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the options out there, it might be time to bring in the experts. Enlisting in a service like a Facebook marketing agency in London can help you to create seasonal campaigns that are guaranteed to give you the best results.

Expert digital marketers can help you craft compelling campaigns that they’ve seen work before with businesses just like yours. Getting advice from experts in the industry can really be a game-changer for your campaigns.

Remember, above all else, your content has to be authentic to your brand. Use these tips and tricks and personalise them to your business to ensure your seasonal content isn’t just engaging but effective, too.