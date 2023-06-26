Demand for Bitcoin could rocket to previously unseen levels if BlackRock secures a “game-changing” ETF, it has been predicted.

The world’s largest asset manager filed an application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund last week which has the potential to serve as a catalyst for a Bitcoin boon.

After reaching an all-time high of over $65,000 in November 2021, Bitcoin has taken a tumble back to lows of under $17,000 before recovering slightly in recent months.

But news of institutional interest has sent the price spiralling to over $30,000 in the last week, with experts now eyeing $100,000 and beyond by 2024.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick declared the crypto winter “finally over” in a note to investors, joining a wave of warming sentiment towards the cryptocurrency.

Writing in The Motley Fool, RJ Fulton said: “The potential influx of institutional investors could create an unprecedented level of demand, propelling Bitcoin’s price to new heights and reshaping the dynamics of the entire market.

“It could have a profound impact on the future of Bitcoin and the crypto industry as a whole.”

