A Reform councillor has been slammed for hanging a picture of Nigel Farage in her office.

Following their success at the local elections last month, Reform now control six councils in England, with the party winning hundreds of council seats.

But it seems that some have forgotten who they should be serving in their new roles as councillors.

Earlier this week, Lincolnshire county councillor Natalie Oliver, shared on social media an “amazing new piece of artwork” in her office.

This artwork was in fact a portrait of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

When you get back into the office and you have the most amazing new piece of artwork! @Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk pic.twitter.com/Jl4yrveTrr — Cllr Natalie Oliver (@CllrNROliver) June 2, 2025

The post sparked an angry reaction from many.

One person said the move was “deeply disrespectful”, writing on X: “This is in the executive office at Lincolnshire County Council. Don’t care if I’m overreacting, this is deeply disrespectful to the position you hold and the people who elected you. You’re not there to serve him, you’re there to serve us.”

Someone else decided to put a different spin on things to point out how weird it was, commenting: “Lincolnshire County Councillors are hanging photos of the MP for Clacton in County Hall?? Just a bit weird isn’t it?”

Lincolnshire County Councillors are hanging photos of the MP for Clacton in County Hall?? Just a bit weird isn’t it — Jake Swinburne 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌹 (@jake_swinburne) June 2, 2025

Others said it was “embarrassing” and “cringe” for Oliver to have a picture of Farage in her office, whilst some said it was like a cult.

Weird that’s actually embarrassing. — 💕Annabel 💕 (@mrsdepp_head) June 2, 2025

The most cringe thing I have ever seen!!! — DJ 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇪🇪✝️ (@djchelseafc2012) June 3, 2025

Well this is some cringey cult like shit. — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) June 3, 2025

