Yvette Cooper launched a blistering assault on the government’s “garbage” assessment of its Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Commons today.

Home Office estimates show ministers could spend £169,000 on every asylum seeker forcibly removed to a third country such as Rwanda under the new plans.

Nearly two in five people would need to be deterred from crossing the Channel in small boats for the Illegal Migration Bill to break even, the economic impact assessment published on Monday said.

The Home Office document said the policy of relocating migrants to “safe third countries” could save between £106,000 and £165,000 per person.

However, it said the figures are “highly uncertain” and that the measures would need to deter 37 per cent of people from crossing for the costs to be recouped.

Raising an urgent question in parliament, Cooper tore into the report, saying “no self-respecting minister could possibly think it was serious”.

Watch the clip in full below:

