Viewers praised Judi Love for her relentless questioning of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he appeared on ITV’s Loose Women. The daytime show saw the Prime Minister fielding questions on pressing national issues, with Love taking a particularly firm stance.

During the live interview, Sunak was interrogated on a range of topics including pensions, housing, knife crime, and women’s health. He also discussed his controversial sex education reforms, which include banning sex education for children under nine and restricting explicit content for those under thirteen.

As a mother, Love expressed her deep concerns for the younger generation. She highlighted rising gun crime, inadequate housing conditions, and the struggles faced by NHS workers. “There’s things happening in society, like gun crime is 20 percent higher than it ever was. A lot of people are sending their children to school and their children have not come back home,” Love stated. She further shared her personal experience with social housing and its impact on her child’s health, pressing the Prime Minister on when tangible changes would be implemented.

Sunak began addressing social media reforms and the recently passed Online Safety Act, but Kaye Adams interjected, redirecting the conversation to issues of poverty. Love continued to press Sunak, emphasising the immediate need for action. “I think it’s important to get into the juice of it. The concerns as a mum here is what is happening now,” she insisted.

The Prime Minister responded by outlining the government’s efforts during recent crises, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, stating, “We’ve been through a really tough time – a pandemic, a war in Ukraine, energy bills. What we’ve done during that time is continually provide support to people, making sure our welfare system is working, benefits are being operated.”

Viewers took to social media to applaud Love’s tenacity. One user on X remarked, “Me watching Judi Love tear him to shreds,” accompanied by a smiling GIF. Another wrote, “Go on Judi! She’s asking the real questions we all want to know.” Additional comments praised Love for not letting the Prime Minister evade difficult questions, with one viewer adding, “You tell him Judi.”

