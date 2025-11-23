One thing about Zack Polanski is that he’s always up for a bit of fighting talk. In recent weeks, his snarky responses to right-wing media attacks and criticism from rival politicians have been used a platform to promote the Green Party – and now he’s got the PM firmly in his sights.

Zack Polanski vs Keir Starmer? It could happen…

Earlier this month, polling data from Find Out Now projected huge growth for the Greens by time the next election rolls around, estimating that they could earn over 50 seats in Parliament and potentially become the party of opposition against Reform. However, another subplot has emerged.

Criticised for ‘aping’ Reform by Green Party leader Zack Polanski, Sir Keir has struggled to match the insurgency of Nigel Farage and his colleagues, with the right-leaning organisation consistently topping the opinion polls throughout 2025. Labour, meanwhile, have seen their support plummet.

Green Party ‘could take PM’s seat’ based on recent polling

Of course, there’s a long old road to 2029. Many of the scenarios generated by the electoral calculus results are based on current trends and educated assumptions. But there’s one projected outcome that has become impossible to ignore – and that is the fate of Keir Starmer’s supposed ‘safe seat’.

Despite winning his constituency of Holborn St. Pancras by a majority of 10,000 seats last year, the Find Out Now poll forecasts a humiliating defeat for Sir Keir on his own patch – with the Green Party in prime position to take the seat. So, what does Zack Polanski make of these developments?

‘Tempting to take Starmer down’ – Zack Polanski

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, the 43-year-old acknowledged the poll, and admitted it would ‘be tempting’ to compete against Starmer in a direct race for a Parliamentary seat. Although he didn’t elaborate further, the frontman for the Greens certainly remains open to the prospect.

“It would be very tempting to take Keir Starmer down. But actually what I’m doing right now is really focussing on – right across England and Wales – really growing the Green Party. We’ve just hit 175,000 members.”

“I mean, I’m tempted to take on any Labour MP that’s a disaster and ultimately replace them with a better MP who will stand for people and the planet, rather than any vested interests.” | Zack Polanski