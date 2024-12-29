According to a new poll released this weekend, Scottish voters are already hatching an escape plan if Reform and Nigel Farage manage to grab the keys to 10 Downing Street. As per the data from Find Out Now, the consensus is fairly damning.

Will Nigel Farage scare away the Scots? It’s entirely possible…

A range of new voting forecasts predict that the right-leaning Reform could earn DOZENS more seats at the next General Election, with support for Labour seemingly plummeting. This would significantly narrow the gap between these two parties and the Tories.

With the threat of a ‘Hung Parliament’, Mr. Farage could find himself kingmaker. And it’s a prospect that is spooking the electorate north of the border. This latest poll, commissioned by The National, is something of an eye-opener.

Even as things stand, the appetite for independence seems to be growing. A majority of Scots now favour going at it alone, with an estimated 52% of decided voters backing the ‘Yes’ campaign. A projected 48% would prefer to remain part of the UK.

Independence support surges in face of Reform gains

Whether a 52-48 split is enough of a mandate to make a major decision about leaving a significantly larger union remains to be seen. If only there was some sort of recent, historical precedent for such a referendum result…

When the same question was posed to the 1,774 people surveyed – with the caveat of Nigel Farage serving as the British Prime Minister – the results change dramatically, with a forecast split between 55%-36% to 60%-40% in favour of independence.

PM Farage would ‘turbo-charge’ Scottish breakaway

It has been more than 10 years since the IndyRef, where Scotland voted to keep its place in the Union. However, with major shifts in geopolitical events characterising the last decade, the ‘ayes’ could very well have another crack at going solo.

Getting the political and legislative approval to hold IndyRef2, however, would be something of a bureaucratic minefield.