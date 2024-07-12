This isn’t what you would call a ‘good look’ for a party determined to prove it isn’t a hot-bed for Islamaphobia and discrimination. A leadership restructuring over at Reform HQ has caused an almighty backlash among some of the party’s supporters.

Habib out, Yusuf in – Reform change party leadership line-up

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Ben Habib would be replaced as Deputy Leader by Richard Tice. As you’d expect, Habib – who failed to win a seat as an MP at this election – was none too pleased by the news.

Taking to his Twitter/X account, the outspoken politician openly lashed-out at the decision, revealing that he has ‘long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes’. That wasn’t the only big change, however.

Who is Zia Yusuf, the new chair of Reform?

Reform leader Nigel Farage confirmed that Zia Yusuf, a multi-millionaire donor to the party and a self described ‘British Muslim patriot’, had been appointed as party chair. Senior colleagues rushed to congratulate Yusuf… but others aren’t so happy.

Reform UK Twitter is still having a bit of a meltdown about the Zia Yusuf Chair news.



How many will resign their subscription? pic.twitter.com/rY4Vdf2acp — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) July 12, 2024

Tommy Robinson blasts ‘disappointing’ changes

Scores of voters who supported Reform last week have posted their disapproval on social media. Perhaps the most profile of the lot is none other than Tommy Robinson. Despite publicly backing Mr. Farage, it seems the EDL founder is having second thoughts.

And yes, it solely comes down to the fact that Yusuf is a practicing Muslim.

“Most people supported Reform because of their concerns with Islamisation. How can anyone have faith that they will tackle it when their main funder and now chairman is a follower of Islam? What a disappointment!”

“There are five Reform MPs. I guarantee not one of them will question Islam and its teachings in Parliament . They will talk against immigration, but like the rest of the coward MPs, none of them will discuss the elephant in the room.” | Tommy Robinson

But wait, it gets worse…

Who remembers the priest that used to be on GB News? Well, another ‘Robinson’ – of the Calvin variety – also got his collar in a twist, echoing the sentiments raised by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon on Friday. His Tweet was equally as unhinged.

“Just when Reform started to gain momentum, Farage selects a ‘Mohammedan’ to chair his party. Islam is incompatible with British values. This is a Christian country. Does Reform stand for Christian values or diversity and inclusion” | Calvin Robinson