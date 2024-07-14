There’s a lot to unpack here. First and foremost, Liz Truss is still looking to blame every but herself for the Conservative Party’s crushing election defeat last week – and she’s took aim at the man who replaced her in office.

Liz Truss blaming everyone but herself, again

You know the drill by now. The lettuce, the economic crash, and a 49-day premiership. The Tories never recovered the support of the electorate once she was ousted from her role – a fact compounded by Truss losing her seat as an MP earlier this month.

However, she has chosen to ignore all of that. Instead of taking responsibility, the short-stay PM has suggested that the Labour landslide was actually the result of Rishi Sunak ‘trashing her record’ in government. The claim is as bonkers as it is brazen.

“Rishi Sunak and his allies had sought a short-term advantage in the Conservative leadership contest by claiming that cutting taxes did not generate growth led to an even larger general election defeat as he continued to trash my record.”

“[Sunak] promoted Labour’s false narrative that the global rise in mortgage rates was somehow my fault. Rather than taking on the Leftist agenda, far too often it was bought into – and the election result was our punishment for having done so.” | Liz Truss

Former PM criticised by representatives of Labour and Conservatives

Labour Health Secretary Wes Streeting didn’t let this one slide. He took to Twitter on Saturday to lambaste the right-leaning politician, accusing her of deflecting the blame away from her own actions.

“It’s always someone else’s fault. Let that be the Conservative Party’s epitaph. We will never forget what they did to our country – and we must never let them do it again.” | Wes Streeting

It’s one thing having your Parliamentary opposition call you out – but Liz Truss is also receiving pelters from her fellow Tories. Conor Burns, a former Trade Minister, branded her ‘toxic’ and ‘unwell’ during a Sunday morning appearance on LBC…