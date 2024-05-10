David Lammy may have his sights set on becoming the UK’s next Foreign Secretary, but even before he assumes office, the Labour representative already finds himself under fire – and Nelson Mandela’s grandson has also got in on the act.

Generational wisdom: David Lammy told off by Nelson Mandela’s grandson

During a contentious visit to the US, Mr. Lammy has met with a cross-bench crowd, including senior Republicans and politicians who are firmly ‘Team Trump’ ahead of the 2024 Election. He also used this opportunity to condemn student protests.

Campuses all across America have played host to pro-Palestine demonstrations over the last few weeks, with armed police dismantling some encampments by force. Students in the UK are also starting to follow suit.

What did Nelson Mandela say about Gaza?

In dismissing the stand taken by these politically-active youngsters, David Lammy made a bold assumption, and publicly stated that Nelson Mandela ‘would not have advocated’ for the type of civil disobedience being witnessed in universities.

“I say this gently to those who concentrate singly on a very ancient and terrible, terrible war that is taking place in Gaza… there is a difference between peaceful protest of the kind Mandela would have advocated, and violence and rioting.” | David Lammy

David Lammy criticised for stance on student protests

The reaction to this statement has been fierce. MP George Galloway, leader of the Worker’s Party, even went as far as to tell Lammy to ‘take Nelson Mandela’s name out of his dirty mouth’. However, a more accomplished response has surfaced.

Nkosi Mandela is in the family business. He is the grandson of the former president, and currently serves as an MP for the ANC in South Africa. He has firmly corrected David Lammy, assuring him that ‘Madiba’ would fully back these student protests.

“Contrary to what David Lammy, the Labour MP in the UK would like us to believe, Madiba acknowledged the heroes in the Civil Rights Movement in the USA and campuses all over the world who regularly protested for our freedom.”

“He must echo Nelson Mandela’s commitment to the Palestinian struggle which he affirmed during his visit to Gaza in 1995 when he said ‘our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestinian people’.”

“We call on David Lammy to stop being an apologist for genocide and instead encourage all students on university campuses to emulate those in the US, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.” | Nkosi Mandela