Speaking at the War on Want conference on Saturday, RMT leader Mick Lynch has confirmed that the organisation will offer its full backing to Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming General Election, should he run as an independent candidate.

Will Jeremy Corbyn run for office at the next General Election?

Corbyn was suspended by Labour following a row over antisemitism in the party he lead for five years. The Islington North MP is set to run for office again, with no party affiliation. But will the move split union loyalties?

According to Mick Lynch, the RMT will be backing a broad church of left-leaning organisations. He confirmed that, alongside backing Mr. Corbyn for office, the union will also lend its support to Labour candidates and other socialist alternatives.

“We will support all sorts of people in this election, because we’re not affiliated. We will support Labour candidates. We will support socialist candidates. We will be supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the next election.” | Mick Lynch

Who will Mick Lynch support in the General Election?

There was something of a mini-backlash against Mick Lynch from some left-wingers, after he told the crowd yesterday that people ‘have to grow up a bit’ and accept that a Starmer-led Labour government is the only alternative to force the Tories out.

Never one to mince his words, this particular phrase has irked some of his own supporters. But Lynch remains steadfast in his beliefs, and has warned that the RMT will not give the Labour leadership ‘a free pass’ should they be elected into government.

“I support getting rid of this government and I’m a realist – the only government we’re going to get as an alternative will be led by Keir Starmer, so people have to deal with that, people have got to grow up a bit in some senses.”

“I don’t give Keir Starmer a free pass, or Rachel Reeves, or anyone else on their frontbenches – there’s a lot to do, no matter where you look. They don’t get carte blanche or a blank cheque to do whatever they like.” | Mick Lynch