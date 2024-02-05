A clip of Mick Lynch tearing into Robert Jenrick on Peston has been making the rounds again on social media as rail workers walk out on strike.

Services will continue to be disrupted on Monday because of ongoing industrial action by train drivers in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

A series of strikes started last week coupled with an overtime ban which has led to widespread cancellations across England.

Aslef members at Chiltern, Great Western Railway (GWR) and CrossCountry will be on strike on Monday, leading to widespread cancellations of services.

Chiltern and CrossCountry will not run any trains on Monday, while GWR said its services will be “extremely limited”.

The dispute started 20 months ago and remains deadlocked, with no talks planned.

Aslef says it has not met transport ministers for more than a year, and employers since last April, when the union rejected a pay offer linked to changes in working practices.

Train operators and the Government insist the offer is “fair and reasonable”, and have urged the union to ballot its members.

Ahead of the latest round of strikes, a clip of RMT boss Mick Lynch giving Robert Jenrick a dressing down on social media has been doing the rounds.

This, as Marina Purkiss points out, is inordinately satisfying:

I get an inordinate amount of satisfaction seeing Tories exposed by good old-fashioned straight-talking….pic.twitter.com/O5weuN10XO — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 4, 2024

Related: Cleverly requests extra £2.6 BILLION after Home Office overspend on asylum hotels