Do not adjust your eyes. The Conservative Party is hurtling towards yet another humiliating defeat in the world of local politics – and the history books now look likely to be re-written in Mid Bedfordshire.

Biggest ever by-election loss now on the cards for the Tories

The constituency, which elected Nadine Dorries in 2019 with a biblical 24,000-vote majority, is now set to turn its back on the ruling party. Although Dorries is yet to formally resign, her decision to throw in the towel is being treated as a formality.

A new set of polls from Opinium will have the alarm bells blaring out at Tory HQ. In a recent spate of resignations – including the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams – it was initially thought that the seat held by Nadine Dorries would remain blue.

Tories in turmoil: Who are the candidates to replace Nadine Dorries?

However, based on current data, the region seems to prefer a Labour candidate to take charge. As per Opinium’s research, 28% of voters would back the opposition’s Alistair Strathern. The former teacher has slammed the Conservatives for ‘overlooking the needs of locals’.

“People here have been completely overlooked by a Tory government too busy fighting amongst themselves to address the issues that matter. The people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve better. They deserve a full-time, hard-working MP who puts their needs first.” | Alistair Strathern

Need to lose a 24,000-seat majority? Give Nadine Dorries a call…

In contrast, just 24% of those polled would stand by the Conservatives. If these number hold true, that would see the party’s 36-point from the last General Election wiped out completely – representing the ‘biggest ever’ by-election loss in British history.

Independent candidate Gareth Mackey is pulling in 19% of the vote, and could still mount a serious challenge against the main two parties. Meanwhile, Reform UK are also registering amongst the top five options, with 10% of respondents backing the right-leaning organisation.

It was initially thought that tactical voting in Mid Bedfordshire would benefit the Liberal Democrats – but only 15% of the local electorate are ready to back them. As it stands, Labour remain in the driving seat – and the wheels have come off for the Tories.