Following a stellar set of results in this month’s Local Elections, the Green Party look set to make even more progress when the polls open for the national vote in July – and the left-wing organisation is seeing a surge in support from younger voters.

Support for Green Party grows among younger voters

They made significant gains in councils across the country, and even became the largest-represented party in Bristol. Now they’re targeting more success, and will be looking to increase the number of Green MPs in Parliament this year.

A recent survey released by YouGov shows how the Green Party is taking advantage of the misfortune experienced by other political candidates. Among the three age cohorts for voters under 40, they are polling at a cummulative average of 12%.

Voters under 40 becoming ‘more likely’ to back the Green Party

Labour’s average sits just above 58%, but the figures are disastrous for other parties. The Conservatives have seen their support among the youth evaporate, polling at an average of 9% for those aged between 18-39 – on par with the Liberal Democrats.

Support for Reform, SNP, and other parties within the demographic remain in the low-single figures. For the Greens, however, these numbers will be a sight to behold, positioning them as the most popular alternative to Labour in this category.

As one would come to expect, backing for the Green Party declines by each age group, peaking at 14% for the 18-24 year olds and dropping below 3% among the seniors.

YouGov poll shows voter preference by age groups, with Labour on top

Keir Starmer and his colleagues can still enjoy that YouGov has them down as the most popular party for all demographics apart from one, with those aged 70 and above backing the Tories at 39%, Labour at 25%, and Reform at 21%.