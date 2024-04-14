Now this is the ‘chaos with Ed Miliband’ we can get onboard with. The former Labour leader has criticised Susan Hall for her record of climate change denialism, lumping her in with flat-earth conspiracists for good measure.

Who is Susan Hall?

The Conservative candidate for the London Mayoral Elections has something of a chequered past on social media, previously endorsing the likes of Donald Trump and Enoch Powell. She has also sounded-off about net zero policies in the past.

Miliband, however, has outright referred to Hall as a flat-earther. Though there’s little to suggest she believes the world is anything other than spherical, the Shadow Climate Change Secretary believes she is in the same school of ‘anti-science’ beliefs.

Climate change denial ‘akin to flat-earther beliefs’, says Ed Miliband

Endorsing Sadiq Khan on the campaign trail, Miliband declared it would be a ‘global embarrassment for Britain’ if she were to take control of the capital. He also expressed concerns about the direction the Conservative Party is heading in.

“Sadiq Khan is a climate leader, Susan Hall is a climate denier. It would be a global embarrassment, for Britain, if she was elected as the Mayor of London… it would empower the anti net-zero, flat-earth brigade across the world”

“Yes, I am calling her a flat-earther. When you share things on social media about climate denial, it makes you a denier AND a flat-earther – it’s a fringe conspiracy theory, and it says a lot about where the Conservative Party is going.” | Ed Miliband

London Mayoral Election: Sadiq Khan on course to beat Susan Hall

The latest polls have Mr. Khan down to win by a comfortable margin. Data provided by Savanta shows the incumbent Labour candidate holds a 24-point leader over the Tory challenger. The vote will be held on Thursday 2 May.