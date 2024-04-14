In what could be the most ‘Lee Anderson’ thing ever, an unassuming photo of the outspoken MP has landed his wife in hot water, after she was pictured campaigning for her Reform-representing partner.

Lee Anderson’s wife suspended by the Tories – here’s why…

Mrs Anderson is a senior Tory councillor in Nottingham. However, during a recent round of campaigning in Ashfield, she joined – and seemingly endorsed – her husband from across the political divide. It’s not gone down well at Tory HQ.

Officials confirmed over the weekend that Sinead Anderson has indeed been suspended from the party, while they investigate the circumstances. A statement provided by the Conservatives confirmed that the process is already underway.

“Mrs Anderson has been suspended pending investigation. The Conservative Party has a robust complaints process in place. This process is rightly a confidential one, so that complainants can come forward in confidence.” | Conservative Party

‘Incriminating photo’ leads to councillor’s suspension

The photo in question was posted to Anderson’s Twitter/X account last week. At an event in Selston, Nottinghamshire, he posed with Reform placards behind a pharmacy. His wife is present in the background of the first picture, four along to his left.

We Want Our Country Back.



Great turnout this morning when local Reform UK members turned out to help me campaign in Selston.



Fantastic response on the streets in Ashfield.



They want their country back 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/H6JaEsCoPe — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 6, 2024

Lee Anderson’s defection to Reform causes strife with the wife…

The exact circumstances of her presence are yet to be established, and will be laid out by the internal investigation. Lee Anderson, meanwhile, has told journalists to run with the story so he can ‘have some fun’ afterwards.

The controversial politician defected to Reform earlier this year, following his own suspension from the Conservative Party. Indeed, there’s nothing quite like keeping it in the family.

