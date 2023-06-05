“Nothing works anymore and yet somehow we’ve got the highest taxes since the Second World War. So where is all our money going?”, she told The London Economic in a devastating assessment of the party’s record.

In a brutal assessment of post-New Labour Britain – a period which was capped off by Gordon Brown with a rallying speech listing all of the party’s achievements – Purkiss said the Tories have overseen a dramatic fall in people’s living standards in the country, with few noticeable upsides.

Thirteen years of Conservative governance has delivered next to no positives for the average Brit, Marina Purkiss has said.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .