Thirteen years of Conservative governance has delivered next to no positives for the average Brit, Marina Purkiss has said.
In a brutal assessment of post-New Labour Britain – a period which was capped off by Gordon Brown with a rallying speech listing all of the party’s achievements – Purkiss said the Tories have overseen a dramatic fall in people’s living standards in the country, with few noticeable upsides.
“Nothing works anymore and yet somehow we’ve got the highest taxes since the Second World War. So where is all our money going?”, she told The London Economic in a devastating assessment of the party’s record.
Watch the clip in full below:
Related: Stopping small boats is a low priority for the general public